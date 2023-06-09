Outlander's Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe and more wow fans as they celebrate season 7

The actors, known for their roles as Jamie and Claire Fraser, were also joined by Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin

Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe delighted their biggest fans on Thursday night as they took part in a live podcast recording to discuss all things season seven. The Starz series actors, beloved for playing the roles of Jamie and Claire Fraser, were appearing on Josh Horowitz's podcast Happy Sad Confused as they worked their way through a busy day of press interviews.

Also joining Sam and Caitriona for the recording were other Outlander actors Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin who play Brianna Fraser and Roger MacKenzie, and who are also due to join the Fraser couple at Tribeca film festival for the exclusive premiere of the show's latest installment on Friday, June 9.

WATCH: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe delight fans at the live podcast recording

Celebrating the Outlander cast's appearance on Thursday night, the TV series' official Instagram shared plenty of insights such as the above video during the event. The conversation also included Sam and Caitroina's original chemistry test, insights into the cast's daily lives, and a segment where Sam, Caitriona, Sophie and Richard all took in some hilarious fan created memes.

© Getty Images The stars all sat for the live podcast recording

On Friday morning, the stars took to their own social media to appreciate the occasion. "Wonderful evening with the Fraser Family @92ndstreety celebrating @outlander_starz premiere!" wrote Sam on Instagram. "Big thank you to @joshuahorowitz for not messing it up…" he then added.

© Outlander's Official Instagram A poster for the evening's events

Richard Rankin referred to the evening as an "absolute blast" on his Instagram story, while Caitriona Balfe celebrated the press junket as a whole with her post from Wednesday, simply captioned "Press Day 1". Sophie similarly celebrated the whole event with a photoshoot in New York, which she posted along with the caption "English in New York."

Part one of season seven will premiere on TV June 16; it was revealed earlier this year that part two won't premiere unitl 2024. Those suffering from the so-called 'Droughtlander' had mixed opinions on the split final season.



© James Minchin Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in Outlander season seven

"Why such a long gap? […] Even if you had a two-month break and start again in Nov / Dec also when in 2024? Sorry not being ungrateful, it's just we seem to wait longer and longer when other shows are quicker," wrote one member of the show's passionate fanbase on Twitter.

Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton in season seven

Another person added: "YAY on the start, but BOOO having to wait until 'sometime' in 2024, what?? This drives me crazy." A third person penned: "That's so cruel! Why do you split the season! OMG." However, others were more enthusiastic, with one writing: "Thank you!! Now we get to see Outlander in 2023, 2024 and 2025!! I will savor every moment!!"

