Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe beam in sweet new behind the scenes photo – see here

Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe are picture perfect friends in in the latest photos released to promote season seven of the hugely popular Starz series. Alongside some serious shots of the duo as their characters Jamie and Claire Fraser, one of the photos shared by the show's Instagram on Thursday showed the two laughing out of character during the shoot.

Alongside the couple in the photos are San and Caitríona's fellow costars Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin, who play Brianna Fraser and Roger Wakefield MacKenzie in the show. (Scroll below to see all the new photos.)

Sharing the photos to his Instagram on Friday, Sam Heughan captioned the collection "Family" along with a purple love heart. Meanwhile the official Outlander Instagram account wrote jokingly: "What's their band name? Wrong answers only."

Fans replied with some fantastic suggestions, including: "Fleetwood Roger Mac," "The Standing Stones," and "The Rollings Scots." However, on Sam's Instagram page, replies were far more emotional.

© Starz!/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in Outlander

"I will miss you all," wrote one person with a teary eyed emoji. "Can’t wait to see all your beautiful faces again!" said another. Many followers of the show are looking forward to the next series with some trepidation after its most recent trailer release which seemed to hint at a potential tragedy for the Fraser family.

WATCH: Outlander season seven's shocking trailer

Reacting to a post on Sam Heughan's Instagram on Monday, which showed a slow-motion video of Claire and Jamie running through the battlefield before embracing, many fans shared their fears about what may come to pass in season seven. "I don't know if I'm ready yet," one wrote, before elaborating: "I have a bad feeling it's going to be so sad. When I watch the trailer over and over again, I get goosebumps and think of the cliffhanger [at the end of] the first half of season seven."

© Starz!/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Fans are expecting the next season to bring lots of tears

Outlander's final season is due to be aired in two parts, with the first premiering this year at the Tribeca film festival, and then the second premiering in 2024. "Even if I think my heart will break many times," another fan added, "This season seems so intense and spectacular, [I] can't wait!"

A third, meanwhile, was preparing themself for tears in the new episode: "This is going to be an epic season. The trailer alone gives me goosebumps, I suppose we need a lot of tissues. I'm so ready for this," they wrote.

© Starz Caitiona Balfe as Claire Fraser in season seven

Outlander season seven's official synopsis reads: "Season seven picks up from the harrowing events of the end of season six, with Jamie and Young Ian racing to rescue Claire before she’s tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie. But their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: The American Revolution has arrived.

© Starz Sam Heughan in Outlander season seven

"In the seventh season of Outlander, Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart."

SEE: Who is Outlander star Caitríona Balfe's husband Tony McGill?

More from Outlander season seven...

© Starz Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser

© Starz Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton in season seven

© Starz!/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in Outlander

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.