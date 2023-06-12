Sky News presenter brought to tears as she reports on 'moving' story in viral moment

Sky News presenter Anna Jones was brought to tears while hosting the Weekend Breakfast programme on Saturday after reporting on a "moving" story about her colleague, Jacquie Beltrao.

Jacquie, who is a sports presenter on the programme, was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2020 and a year later, was told by doctors that the disease had spread to her legs and spine.

However, thanks to a miracle drug called olaparib, the 58-year-old is now cancer-free.

In an article published in The Sun on Sunday, Jacquie was pictured hugging the scientists who pioneered the use of the drug that saved her life.

While reporting on the story, Anna became emotional. Watch the moment in the video below, which has now been viewed over 200,000 times on Twitter.

Referring to a photo of Jacquie embracing Professor Andrew Tutt, who is director of the Breast Cancer Now Toby Robins Research Centre at the Institute, Anna turned to her colleague and said: "You're amazing Jacquie, you're truly amazing. It's a very moving article. Anyway, it's great."

Holding back tears, the presenter then took a deep breath before turning back to the camera. "She's amazing," Anna repeated while trying to regain her composure.

Jacquie could be heard comforting her colleague in the background, saying: "Aww, Anna."

Jacquie was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and subsequently underwent a mastectomy and reconstruction.

Then in 2020, she found a small bump below her collarbone and was told the cancer had returned in a more aggressive form.

Speaking about her stage four diagnosis, she told The Sun: "It hit me like a ton of bricks. I'd always been positive in my outlook, looking for good news, good outcomes, and then it became very hard to see them.

"I didn't know where to turn. I would have some very dark thoughts. I remember looking up how long people live for with stage-four cancer and it said a max of two years."

The following year, Jacquie was told the cancer had spread to her legs and spine, and it was then that she began treatment with olaparib, a drug previously used for ovarian cancer.

"For some it has little effect, for others it works for a while then stops. But remarkably for me it worked," said Jacquie, who was told at her next scan in June 2021 that there was no evidence of cancer.

In April this year, Jacquie gave her Instagram followers an update, sharing the results from her most recent scan.

Sharing a snap showing the journalist holding a sign that read: "Scan all clear. Yay!" she penned in the caption: "Got the best news last night another clear scan NED — no evidence of disease. Feeling incredibly lucky this morning. I won't be scanned again for 6 months - that feels like a substantial gap. It's amazing that's what it is."

She went on to share her gratitude to the medical staff who helped her, including the team who pioneered the use of olaparib, whom she has since met.

"A massive team has got me to this point and I know very few of them. My oncologist, my surgeon, the nurses @parksideprivatehospital of course I know them all but what about the amazing research team who came up with my drug Olaparib? I'll never know them but I'm in their debt.

"Life is good today even on a work day! I feel like I have many angels. Looking out for me. And I'm super grateful."

