Rome Flynn’s surprising alternative career after being written out of Chicago Fire

Fans were shocked and disappointed after it was confirmed that How to Get Away with Murder star Rome Flynn was being written out of the hit show Chicago Fire in season 12. The actor played the role of Derrick Gibson and was only in the show for six episodes before leaving the show. But what will he be up to next? Find out more about Rome’s other career that he may fall back on…

The star, who has also previously starred in With Love and Netflix’s Raising Dion, is also a talented singer - and released a single in January 2024 titled Trust Issues.

Fans have been full of praise for his vocals, with one commenting on one of his covers on YouTube: “It is so unfair that someone can be so talented, can act, can sing, perfect fit, so good looking! I’m so jealous!!!” Another person added: “You're a great actor and even better singer! I am proud of your growth, bruh. Keep pushing.”

© Getty Rome Flynn starred as newcomer Derek Gibson

Fans were loving the new single too, with one posting on Instagram: “It’s not enough for him to be beautiful, actor, play basketball, he still sings like an angel.” Another fan added: “Love it when you drop new music AND pop up on our screen!”

Speaking to Variety about leaving the show, he explained: “Just like all the fans, I was sad to see Gibson leave. He was a character I very much enjoyed playing… I had a wonderful experience during my time on Chicago Fire and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right.”

© Getty Rome Flynn left the show after six episodes

Speaking about his love of music back in 2020, Rome revealed that Rihanna reached out to congratulate his on his singing, telling HollywoodLife: “It was random because I had never met her or anything. I was at the point where I was in the middle of trying to figure out what I was doing with music and acting. And it had become kind of difficult to maintain both at the same time.

“And I didn’t know what direction I wanted to go, and then I got a DM from [Rihanna] almost right after I was thinking about that situation. She sent one of the videos I had put on my IG. She said that I had a great voice, and I was like, ‘Wow, I appreciate that, Queen.’”

He added: “I started doing music before acting came about, but acting just took off on its own, so I kind of put it aside until I had the time and space to revisit it again. But I’ve always loved music, you know, playing guitar and singing for years and years. I decided to wait until I was able to have the creative space to do it again.”