Jesse Spencer to return to Chicago Fire for very special episode - all we know

On Wednesday’s episode of Chicago Fire, the bells will toll not for an emergency call but for a joyous occasion within Firehouse 51: the wedding of Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer).

A sneak peek into their special day shared on Instagram on Monday reveals a celebration that's anything but ordinary, set against the unexpected backdrop of The Aquarium—a fish store, diverging from Brett's original plan of the Shedd Aquarium.

The promo video captures the ambiance of their ceremony, illuminated by soft, moody purple lighting and adorned with stunning white floral arrangements.

At the forefront of this momentous day, Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) stands ready to officiate the ceremony, symbolizing the close-knit bond of the firehouse family.

By Sylvie's side as maid-of-honor is her Ambulance 61 partner, Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith), while Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) takes on the role of Casey's best man, underscoring the deep friendships that have formed over seasons of shared trials and triumphs.

Sylvie is the picture of bridal elegance in a floral lace gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and delicate off-the-shoulder lace straps, complementing Matt's sharp tuxedo.

The celebration also boasts a lavish four-layer, four-tiered wedding cake, hinting at a reception that may transition from the quaint fish store to the familiar setting of Molly's, suggesting a night of warmth and camaraderie.

While the episode promises moments of joy and celebration, it also sets the stage for bittersweet farewells.

© NBC Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett in Chicago Fire

It marks Kara Killmer's final appearance on the series, as her character Sylvie embarks on a new chapter in Portland with her husband.

Since joining the NBC series in its third season in 2014, Kara's portrayal of Sylvie has captured the hearts of fans, particularly through her friendship with fellow paramedic Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymund), who herself had a memorable romance with Matt.

© NBC Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Jesse Spencer as Casey

The narrative took a turn when Jessie's character moved to Portland in season 10, though he has since made guest appearances, including his proposal to Brett in the season 11 finale.

Chief Boden's words in the episode's promo, "No matter how far you go, 51 will always be your home," encapsulate the enduring spirit of Firehouse 51—a place of unbreakable bonds and memories that transcend distance and time, ensuring that even as characters embark on new journeys, their legacy within the firehouse lives on.

