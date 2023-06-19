Where is ITV's Van der Valk filmed?

Marc Warren reprised his role as the titular detective in ITV's Van der Valk on Sunday night for a third season of compelling mysteries and grisly homicides.

The new series sees the team tackle three new murders, including one which sees Van der Valk revisit a case from his early career.

It's not just the gripping storylines that keep viewers glued to the screen though, as the series showcases some breathtaking locations in and around Amsterdam. So, where is the drama set and which locations are used for filming?

Where is Van der Valk set?

The series, which first premiered in 2020 and instantly became a lockdown hit, is set in Amsterdam.

The city, which is a character in its own right, is at the heart of the show and is central to the plot.

© ITV The show returned on Sunday night

Where is Van der Valk filmed?

The drama is filmed in and around Amsterdam and other areas of the Netherlands.

Café Scheltema is featured once again, providing a backdrop for the team to discuss their latest case. Van der Valk's boat The Spartacus, also appears in the new series. 'It's not easy to film on but it just oozes character. We all love it," creator Chris Murray told The i.

© ITV The show is filmed in and around Amsterdam

Viewers are also treated to views of some iconic Dutch landscapes, including the regenerated docklands, a statue of 17th-century philosopher Baruch Spinoza and the rooftop pool at the luxury hotel W Amsterdam.

The NEMO science museum also provided a backdrop for scenes in the new series, with further locations including the Botanical Gardens, and a 1960s convent.

© ITV Amsterdam's inner canal belt features in the show

Amsterdam's inner canal belt is also a main feature of the show and is made up of the Singel, the Herengracht, the Keizersgracht, and the Prinsengracht. Filming in a city with four canals running through the centre doesn't come without its challenges, however. Creator Chris Murray told The i: "Amsterdam is quite difficult to film in. The canal-lined streets are quite narrow, and it's hard to get permission to get a production crew in for long, so we look further afield to find places that are more accessible."

What is Van der Valk season three about?

The new series includes three feature-length episodes which see the team tackle three new murders.

© ITV The new series includes three feature-long episodes

In the opening episode, titled 'Freedom in Amsterdam', the team are drawn into an investigation following the shooting of an idealistic Freerunning champion. The case leads the team into the "murky world of drug smuggling" and also sees Van der Valk thrown unexpectedly back into contact with his ex-girlfriend, Lena.

The second episode, titled 'Redemption in Amsterdam', revolves around the murder of a museum employee that links back to an investigation Van der Valk worked on during the early days of his career.

© ITV Marc Warren stars in the drama

The final instalment, called 'Magic in Amsterdam', sees an investigation take the team "to the edge of reality following the death of a participant in a magical ritual invoking a demon". The case forces Lucienne to confront "painful memories" before unearthing "a deep-seated tale of medical negligence and personal revenge".