Van der Valk viewers saying the same thing about season three premiere

ITV's crime drama, Van der Valk, returned to our screens on Sunday night with the opening episode of its third season and while most fans were gripped by the episode, some viewers couldn't help but notice the absence of two main characters.

The series follows cynical detective Piet Van der Valk as he and his team solve crimes in and around Amsterdam, with the third season focusing on three new murder cases.

Taking to Twitter, some viewers pointed out that Job Cloovers and Brad De Vries, played by Elliot Barnes-Worrell and Luke Allen-Gale respectively, were missing from the cast, having previously appeared in seasons one and two.

Sharing a clip of the two characters, one viewer wrote on Twitter: "I miss these two" while another wrote: "Where are Brad and Cloovers? I've just turned it on and already it's not the same without them."

While the departure of the two actors hasn't been explained, their characters have been replaced by two new recruits: Citra Li [Django Chan-Reeves] and Eddie Suleman [Azan Ahmed].

Most viewers, however, thoroughly enjoyed the new episode and took to Twitter to praise the story. One person wrote: "Great start to the new series. Sunday night TV just got good again!" while another added: "What a brilliant programme again. Well done to the makers of Van Der Valk."

A third person tweeted: "Really enjoyed the first episode of the new series, and liked the newbie, she's a great addition. Exactly what I need, a grumpy detective who seems aloof but underneath is actually full of feeling, a sassy pathologist and the always fabulous Lucienne."

Other fans applauded the cast performances, with one person writing: "Loved tonight's #VanDerValk season three premiere, great stuff from #MarcWarren @DarrellDSilvaX @Maimie_McCoy @emmagafielding @azanahmed__ #DjangoChanReeves," while another wrote: "#VanDerValk Great to see it back. Great storylines and good actors. @Maimie_McCoy and #MarkWarren are well matched."

What happens in Van der Valk season 3?

The new series focuses on three new homicides. In the first episode, titled 'Freedom in Amsterdam', the team are drawn into an investigation following the shooting of an idealistic Freerunning champion. The case leads the team into the "murky world of drug smuggling" and also sees Van der Valk thrown unexpectedly back into contact with his ex-girlfriend, Lena.

The second episode, titled 'Redemption in Amsterdam', sees the team explore their first-ever cold case after the murder of a museum employee links back to an investigation Van der Valk worked on in his early career.

The final episode, titled 'Magic in Amsterdam', will see the team "taken to the edge of reality following the death of a participant in a magical ritual invoking a demon". The case forces Lucienne to confront "painful memories" before unearthing "a deep-seated tale of medical negligence and personal revenge". Will Van der Valk get his happy ever after with Lena?