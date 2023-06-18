Van der Valk star Marc Warren's love life and relationship history with famous exes

The actor is very private about his personal life

Marc Warren reprises his role as cynical detective Piet Van der Valk in the third season of ITV's crime drama, Van der Valk, on Sunday night.

While Marc is a familiar face to many thanks to his various acting roles on both the big and small screen over the years, less is known about his personal life away from the cameras. Read on to find out all there is to know about his relationship history, including his two famous ex-girlfriends.

WATCH: Are you a fan of Van der Valk?

Who is Marc Warren?

Marc Warren is a 56-year-old actor.

Born in Northampton in 1967, Marc found his passion for performing arts at a young age and made his stage debut at the age of 19 when he appeared at The Northampton Theatre Royal in Stags and Hens.

He joined the National Youth Theatre and went on to appear in various stage productions before landing his first major film role in the 1992 BBC film, An Ungentlemanly Act.

© ITV Marc stars in the ITV series

Since then he has starred in a wide variety of films and TV shows. His most notable roles include Albert Blithe in Band of Brothers, Danny Blue in Hustle, Dougie Raymond in The Vice and Rick in Mad Dogs.

MORE: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little addresses potential of more spin-off shows​​

MORE: 7 amazing shows coming to ITV that are a must-watch

He has also appeared in shows such as Life on Mars, The Good Wife and Worried About the Boy.

Marc Warren's relationship history

While Marc has remained fairly private about his romantic life over the years, he previously opened up about his relationship with actress and former glamour model Abi Titmuss.

The couple began dating in 2007 and during that time, Marc spoke about wanting to start a family. "I'm at an age where I look at kids and think 'that really appeals to me,'" he told The Mirror.

© Mike Marsland Marc was previously in a relationship with Abi Titmuss

"I know everyone says they change your life and they can be a nightmare but they also fill your life with joy. I'm in my 40s now and it is something I'm thinking about."

The couple decided to go their separate ways in 2009.

Then in 2012, rumours began to circulate that Marc was dating Chloe Madeley, the daughter of TV stars Richard and Judy.

© Photo: Rex Marc reportedly dated Chloe Madeley in 2012

The pair, who made headlines due to their 21-year age gap, were photographed kissing outside a cocktail bar in Brighton. However, neither party publicly confirmed the romance.

Is Marc Warren married?

Marc likes to keep his romantic life out of the spotlight, so not much is known about his current relationship status. Although, it would seem that Marc is not married.

© ITV Marc Warren as Van Der Valk and Maimie McCoy as Lucienne Hassell.

What is Van der Valk about?

Van der Valk follows Amsterdam-based detective, Piet Van der Valk, as he and his loyal sidekick, Inspector Lucienne Hassell, take on criminal cases in the city. The third series sees Van der Valk and his team solve three more homicides, including the murder of a museum employee that links back to a case from the detective's early career.

The drama is a reboot of the original 1970s series and is adapted from Nicolas Freeling's crime thriller novel series.