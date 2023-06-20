Angelina Jolie's godmother is a Hollywood legend – and they have the sweetest relationship

Angelina Jolie grew up in the spotlight with her famous parents – actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand – and she's also the goddaughter of a Hollywood legend. Following Angelina's birth in 1975, British actress Jacqueline Bisset was named her godmother, a title that she's proudly embraced ever since. Keep reading for all the details...

Who is Angelina Jolie's famous godmother Jacqueline Bisset?

Born in Surrey in 1944, Jacqueline Bisset began her acting career in 1965, before coming to prominence in 1968 with roles in The Detective, Bullitt, and The Sweet Ride. Throughout her decade-spanning career, the British star has been nominated for four Golden Globe Awards and an Emmy Award.

© Getty Jacqueline Bisset is a British actress who shot to fame in the 1960s

Among her many notable roles, Jacqueline has starred in Airport (1970), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), The Deep (1977), Dangerous Beauty (1998), Here and Now (2018), and Birds of Paradise (2018).

© Getty Angelina and her godmother Jacqueline enjoying a day out in Paris in 2019

In a milestone moment, the actress also received France's highest honour – the Legion of Honour – in 2010. Former President Nicolas Sarkozy presented Jacqueline with the award, referring to her as "a movie icon."

© Getty Jacqueline received France's highest honour – the Legion of Honour – in 2010

What have Jacqueline Bisset and Angelina Jolie said about each other?

While Jacqueline cherishes her role as Angelina's godmother, the A-lister has never considered having children of her own. In a 2013 interview with Mail Online, she said: "I always had cats and animals, so children were never really in my thoughts."

© Getty Jacqueline was close friends with Angelina's mother, Marcheline Bertrand

Jacqueline first crossed paths with Angelina's mother, Marcheline, while co-starring alongside her husband, Jon Voight, in the thriller The End of the Game. Reflecting on their first meeting, Jacqueline told People: "I met her around 1971 when I was making a movie with director Maximilian Schell and Jon Voight, who [Marchline] was married to at the time. We became friends, and she asked me to be her godmother when Angie was in the tummy."

Prior to Marcheline's passing in 2007, she and Jacqueline had maintained a close friendship, often attending red carpet events together, with Angelina in tow. On one occasion, the trio revealed just how in sync they were after stepping out at the Los Angeles premiere of Angelina's film Original Sin (2001) in coordinating outfits.

© Getty Images Angelina, her mother Marcheline and her godmother Jacqueline at the premiere of Original Sin

"We all turned up wearing white dresses, and it was absolutely unplanned," Jacqueline recalled to People. "Completely unplanned. That was actually goofy that we're all wearing white."

Following Marcheline's death, Jacqueline and Angelina have remained in each other's orbit. Back in 2019, the Mr & Mrs Smith star was spotted walking with her godmother in Paris, and they had another twinning moment in striped ensembles.

© Getty Jacqueline has nothing but praise for her goddaughter

Speaking about her relationship with Angelina, in 2021, Jacqueline raved about the actress to People. "I find her rather extraordinary," she said "Her whole aura is breathtaking, and it's amazing how much she's changed in different stages [of life]. She's evolved so much."