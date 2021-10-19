Marvel's Eternals receives surprising reaction from fans after premiere

Marvel enjoyed the world premiere of Eternals on Monday evening, and fans couldn't help but praise the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

MORE: Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina, 14, is all grown up as she makes rare red carpet appearance

The film received "wild, loud reactions" from the audience during the now traditional post-credits scenes - which included a major shock for fans but also confirmed a long-standing rumor about the series - but the film itself was also praised for having "legit LGBTQ representation'' and "packed with adrenaline right from the start".

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the first trailer for the hugely anticipated film

"So many MCU firsts!! Your mind will be BLOWN! Nods to comics but a totally unique story. Those end credits are GAME CHANGERS!" shared another critic.

One tweeted that the film had been "shot with a massive scope, looking visually different (and more intimate) than anything else Marvel".

MORE: Salma Hayek embraces co-star Kumail Nanjiani in sweet picture - fans praise their chemistry

MORE: Angelina Jolie helps Eternals co-star Salma Hayek celebrate birthday with hilarious video

"Spectacularly weird & rich" was another critique shared by critics and fans, who also said it was "refreshing" for the MCU.

"An evocative, emotional, extraordinarily epic superhero film," added another.

Eternals has been praised by fans

Eternals, directed by this year's Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, follows a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilisations.

The upcoming film's official synopsis reads: "Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super-Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years.

"Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants."

Angelina was joined by five of her children at the premiere

Salma Hayek stars as Ajak, a gender-swapped character and the "leader" of the Eternals - a character described as being full of wisdom and maternal to the others.

Angelina Jolie also stars as "fierce warrior" Thena, Kit Harrington as Dane Whitman, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo and Salma Hayak as Ajak.

Eternals hits cinemas on 5 November 2021

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox