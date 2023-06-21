ITV's latest crime drama, Litvinenko, stars David Tennant in the leading role as ex-Russian spy, Alexander Litvinenko and fans have been praising the series for its gripping if not chilling plot.

The series, which was released on ITVX in 2022 but it being shown on weeknights on ITV1 this week, is a retelling of the true story behind the poisoning of Litvinenko, whose death from Polonium-210 poisoning in November 2006 activated one of the most dangerous investigations in the history of the Metropolitan Police.

WATCH: The official trailer for Litvinenko starring David Tennant

Although many have been loving the show so far, some viewers have been divided in their opinion about David Tennant's Russian accent. One person summed it up on Twitter: "Look I love David Tennant, great actor. But why for the love of God was he cast to play a Russian, awful accent and all? So many actors in the U.K. could have played #Litvinenko: Russians, Belarusians, Ukrainians…artists who oppose Putin and could def do with a proper TV job."

MORE: Where is ITV's Van der Valk filmed?

MORE: Lucy Boynton to star in new ITV crime drama - and it sounds seriously gripping

© ITV David Tennant stars in Litvinenko

A second echoed this, writing in response: "I've enjoyed him in many things but couldn't watch more than five minutes of this. Didn't buy him as a Russian for one second. The show got pretty bad reviews. I mean, don't cast a Russian immigrant and give someone the break of their career… That would be some kind of crime."

However, others watching the drama at home had nothing but praise for the BAFTA-winning actor's role as the victim. "David Tenant speaking with a Russian accent is amazing acting #Litvinenko #davidtenant," said a viewer.

© ITV David Tennant as Alexander Litviinenko and Margarita Levieva as Marina Litvinenko

Another wrote about the Doctor Who star's talent, but couldn't help making a quip about Michael Sheen's recent comments about actors playing people of different nationalities: "Blown away by the brilliance of David Tennant’s performance in #Litvinenko on ITV. I wonder if Michael Sheen thinks the part should have gone to a Russian actor rather than to his mate?" followed by a smirking-faced emoji.

Another fan said: "Fabulous scripting and acting. David Tennant and Mark Bonnar in particular, are fabulous. The whole cast is so tight, and the filming, and the detail in the scene builds. Just quality, evocative, and enthralling. Thank you!"

© ITV Barry Sloane as DS Jim Dawson and Neil Maskell as DI Brent Hyatt

Litvinenko, who was granted British citizenship and was working for the British secret service, was investigating Spanish links to the Russian mafia around the time that he died.

The former intelligence officer had fled to the UK in 2000 and was vocal about his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin.

© ITV Mark Bonnar as DS Clive Timmons

While in the hospital, he was interviewed by DI Brent Hyatt and DS Chris Hoar and told them he believed he had been poisoned upon the wish of Vladimir Putin. He died on November 23. It later transpired that Litvinenko had been poisoned with polonium-210.

The ITV drama, meanwhile, focuses a large part of the story on the "determined New Scotland Yard officers" who worked to investigate who was behind the death of the former intelligence officer. Also appearing in the cast are Mark Bonnar, Daniel Ryan, Neil Maskell, and Barry Sloane.