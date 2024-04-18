Tom Brittney shares huge Grantchester update in first look at series 9

Grantchester star Tom Brittney has shared a huge update on season nine, which marks his final turn as Reverend Will Davenport.

Taking to Instagram, the actor revealed that the new series will premiere in the US on June 16 on PBS.

Sharing a photo showing Will, Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and new vicar Alphy Kotteram (Rishi Nair) standing alongside each other, Tom penned: "Grantchester, meet Rev. Alphy Kotteram… Season 9. Premieres Sunday, June 16, 9pm. Only on @masterpiecepbs."

While it's good news for fans across the pond, a UK release date has yet to be set – and fans aren't too pleased.

In the comments section, one person wrote: "Why does the UK always have to wait?" while another added: "I hate that we are so behind in the UK. Cannot wait until season 9."

© ITV Series nine marks Tom Brittney's final turn as Will Davenport

Many fans, however, were delighted to get a first look at the new series. "Wow, end of an era, can't wait!" penned one person, while another added: "Really going to miss you but looking forward to meeting Alphy when the UK gets the series!"

Season nine picks up in 1961, and life is good for Will and Geordie, whose families are always spending time together, along with honorary Grandparents Mrs C and Jack, and adopted uncles Daniel and Leonard.

But when Will is "approached with a life-changing offer", he starts to reconsider his future in Grantchester.

© Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock Rishi Nair will take over as the new lead alongside Robson Green

The synopsis continues: "As Geordie struggles with personal loss and ever-growing family conflict between Cathy and teenage daughter, Esme he has no one to turn to. But when he arrests an intruder breaking into the Vicarage, he may find his days of working with a Vicar are not over.

"Reverend Alphy Kotteram has an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations. But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away."

© Instagram Series nine will introduce new vicar Alphy Kotteram

The new series will see Alphy and Geordie investigate a fresh set of cases, from "deadly circuses, abandoned babies, and hostile historians to vanishing valets and murderous satirists".

"Together, Geordie and Alphy witness first-hand how religion can be corrupted, but also how faith, love and friendship can offer hope – and renewal," the synopsis concludes.

WATCH: Have you caught up on Grantchester season 8?

Tom's departure from Grantchester was announced in July last year. In a statement, Tom said that while he had "the most incredible" experience playing Will, it was "time for the baton to be passed".

Expanding on the reasons behind his departure in an interview with The Rakish Gent in January, the actor said: "I left Grantchester a few months ago after six happy years of doing the show.

© Courtesy of Kudos and MASTERPIECE Tom said it's time to see 'what else was out there'

"I wanted to see what else was out there and play different people for a while! So currently on the hunt for that exciting next thing."

Grantchester is available to stream on ITVX.