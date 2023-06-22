The Repair Shop viewers in tears over Steve Fletcher's incredible fix in 'best episode'

The Repair Shop aired a special episode dedicated to the Windrush generation on Wednesday night and horologist Steve Fletcher's restoration of a precious clock left viewers feeling emotional.

The episode saw the experts fix four items that celebrate the contribution of the Windrush generation to the UK.

Host Jay Blades and Steve welcomed siblings Dorcas and Stephen to the barn, who brought with them a treasured clock belonging to their parents, Hermann and Keturah, who moved from Antigua to England in the hopes of starting a new life.

© Ricochet Siblings Dorcas and Stephen brought in a clock to the barn

Hermann and Keturah faced "a lot of adversity" when they arrived in Birmingham and found that they weren't welcomed by English church congregations, prompting Hermann to become a church leader.

The clock was one of the first items they worked hard for to furnish the single room they were living in at the time. They eventually bought their own home and the clock took pride of place on the mantlepiece, serving as a reminder that they had 'arrived' and established a life for themselves.

Steve soon got to work on the clock, which hadn't chimed for over 25 years, and when the siblings returned they were astonished by the transformation. Watch the big reveal in the video below.

WATCH: Steve Fletcher unveils incredible clock restoration

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the incredible restoration, with one person writing: "Omg that clock is totally amazing," while another was brought to tears: "Wow that clock! Set me off. What an amazing restoration!#therepairshop."

A third person commented: "That mantlepiece clock, Steve man."

© Ricochet Patrick Vernon appeared in a Windrush special of the programme

The episode also saw electrical expert Mark Stuckey get to work on a radiogram brought in by political activist Patrick Vernon, who led a successful campaign for 22 June to be recognised annually as Windrush Day. The radiogram belonged to his late friend Eddie Noble, a Second World War veteran from Jamaica who settled in the UK after serving in the RAF.

© Ricochet Mark Stuckey restored a radiogram in the new episode

Elsewhere, bookbinder Chris Shaw transformed an 80-year-old British passport that was first issued in Jamaica back in 1948. The treasured item, brought to the barn by Beverley, is a cherished memento of her father, Alfanso's, heritage.

Saddle maker Suzie Fletcher welcomed Keithly to the bar, who arrived with a suitcase owned by his mother, Locita, who travelled from the island of Nevis to the UK in 1956 with the case, known as a grip.

© Ricochet Beverly brought a British Passport in for repair

Viewers were moved by the special instalment, with many hailing it as the "best" episode ever. One person wrote: "Lovely episode tonight, really emotional. Well done," while another added: "One of the best and most important episodes of #therepairshop it was a truly amazing programme."

A third person tweeted: "#TheRepairShop is always really touching but today's episode was extra special. It showed the journeys made by the Windrush generation (passport and 'grip') but also how they worked to establish themselves in the UK (clock and radiogram). Great job @jayblades_ & team!"