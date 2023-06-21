The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares personal family connection for special episode

​​​​The Repair Shop's Will Kirk has shared an insight into his family history in an upcoming special episode of the show.

The instalment, which airs on Wednesday 21 June on BBC One, will see the experts fix four items that celebrate the contribution of the Windrush generation to the UK.

In a clip from the episode, which you can watch below, host Jay Blades is joined by woodwork expert Will and ceramics conservator Kirsten Ramsay in the barn. "It's all about Windrush today," Jay says, before asking Will if he has any connection to the generation.

"My grandparents came over in that generation," he replied, prompting Jay to share his own link. "Same here. My grandmother came over and went into nursing. It's what she studied in Barbados and then came over and started working."

Teasing the upcoming special, he continued: "We've got some really beautiful items coming in and they really mean a lot to that generation, the Windrush generation."

© BBC Will Kirk has connections to the Windrush generation

The episode will also see social commentator and political activist, Patrick Vernon, walk through the barn doors. Patrick, who led a successful campaign for 22 June to be recognised annually as Windrush Day, brings with him a radiogram that belonged to his late friend Eddie Noble, a Second World War veteran from Jamaica who settled in the UK after serving in the RAF.

The item represents some of the prejudice faced by those who travelled to the UK, but also the tenacity, courage and community that was built despite this hardship.

© Ricochet Patrick Vernon appears in a Windrush special of the programme

Electrical expert Mark Stuckey acts with military precision to get the radiogram back to its former glory.

Elsewhere in the new instalment, bookbinder Chris Shaw gets to work on a British passport that is almost 80 years old and was first issued in Jamaica back in 1948.

The cherished item, brought to the barn by Beverley, is a treasured memento of her father, Alfanso's, heritage.

© Ricochet Beverly brought a British Passport in for repair

Meanwhile, Suzie Fletcher has her work cut out when Keithly arrives with a suitcase - known as a Grip - owned by his trailblazing mother, Locita, who travelled from the island of Nevis to the UK in 1956 with the grip.

Keithly is hoping Suzie can restore the item so that Locita can take it back to the West Indies with her when she returns later this year.

© Ricochet Keithly brought a suitcase into the barn

Horologist Steve Fletcher also shows off his impressive skills when sister and brother Dorcas and Stephen bring in a precious clock that belonged to their parents Hermann and Keturah.

Jay Blades said of the episode: "This is a really poignant episode of The Repair Shop. My grandmother was part of the generation who came over to the UK like those on the Windrush, so it's especially important to me that we get to commemorate this part of British history.

© Ricochet Suzie Fletcher gets to work in the new episode

"I'm so grateful to all of the visitors to the barn for sharing their special memories with us, including Patrick Vernon OBE who led the campaign to establish the 22nd June as Windrush Day - it was an honour to hear their stories."

The Repair Shop airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 21 June at 8pm.