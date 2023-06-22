Stepson of missing Hamish Harding on Titanic sub defends Blink-182 concert amid criticism

The stepson of British Billionaire Hamish Harding has defended himself after receiving online criticism for attending a Blink-182 concert.

Brian Szasz hit back at a comment from American rapper Cardi B, who said he should be "right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates".

The singer wrote on her Instagram Story: "People is like, 'Well what is he supposed to do?' Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for himself?' Yes!

© Instagram Hamish Harding's stepson attended a Blink-182 concert

"You supposed to be at the house sad," the 30-year-old continued. "You supposed to be crying for me. You supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me."

READ: Who are the five people missing on the Titanic submersible?

MORE: King Charles requests personal updates on Titanic Sub due to connection with person onboard

"Isn't it sad that you a whole [expletive] billionaire and nobody gives a [expletive] about you?" The WAP singer asked. "That's crazy. I'd rather be broke. I'd rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I'm loved."

© Instagram Hamish's stepson received criticism online

Taking to Twitter, Brian, who has now deleted his account, shared an article about Cardi's comment alongside the caption: "What a pos [sic] trashy celeb.

"Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families' suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi, get some class!"

Brian received criticism after posting on Facebook about his attendance at the concert. "It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it's my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!"

© Hamish Harding on Instagram Hamish Harding is one of the five passengers trapped in the missing vessel

He later posted on Instagram stories, adding: "Yes I went to @blink182 last night. What am I supposed to do sit at home and watch the news? Not sorry this band has helped me through hard times since 1998."

Brian later deleted the Facebook post, explaining: "For privacy my mom asked me to delete all related posts thanks for the support."

He went on to share an article confirming Hamish as one of the passengers on the missing vessel, writing: "Hamish my stepdad is lost in a submarine thoughts and prayers that the rescue mission will be successful."

© Instagram Hamish Harding posted to Instagram before the mission

Hamish, 58, who is a businessman and adventurer, is one of the five people trapped on OceanGate's tourist submersible that went missing in the north Atlantic on Sunday while on an expedition to observe the wreckage of the Titanic.

WATCH: Good Morning Britain guest breaks down in tears recalling his near-fatal Titanic wreck visit

Also missing on the vessel are former French Naval captain Paul-Henri Nargelolet,73, father and son Shahzada Dawood, 48, and Sulaiman Dawood, 19, and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, 61.

© Mike Coppola Paul-Henri Nargeolet is also trapped in the missing vessel

The vessel, named Titan, had a four-day emergency oxygen supply when it set off on the dive on Sunday. The US Coast Guard has said oxygen will likely run out by 12.08pm UK time on Thursday June 22.

A spokesperson from OceanGate Expeditions' said of the missing sub: "We are exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely. Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families.

© Victoria Sirakova Hamish Harding is a British businessman and explorer

"We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible. We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers."