Ryan Reynolds shocks with surprise appearance on Great British Bake Off

Ryan Reynolds has shocked fans of the Great British Bake Off by sharing a photo of himself in the iconic white tent. The Deadpool actor, who has been spending a lot of time in the UK recently thanks to his busy schedule as the owner of Wrexham Football Club, could be seen smiling in between Bake Off judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Ryan was beaming in the photo as he placed an arm around each judge. Clearly thrilled to be there, the 46-year-old wrote: "A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin @paul.hollywood & @prueleith."

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds announces venture that hits close to home

Fans were, naturally, loving the photo and overjoyed at the idea that Ryan could be seen in an upcoming episode of the beloved show. Although the reasons why the famous father-of-four was on set are not yet known, many are hoping that Ryan could be set to make a cameo. One person wrote: "I swear to god if you are on one of the special edition episodes I will lose my mind."

A second was equally wowed by the photo, commenting: "If happiness were a picture," as a third joked: "Hollywood meets Hollywood."

MORE: Ryan Reynolds shares rare family photo as he marks Father's Day as dad-of-four with Blake Lively

MORE: Ryan Reynolds makes long-awaited revelation about fourth child with Blake Lively alongside huge update

Ryan Reynolds paid a visit to the Bake Off tent

Meanwhile, others were keen for the Canadian actor to make his presence in the UK more permanent. "Just give the man a UK citizenship already. Guys an absolute legend," said a fan. Another added: "So football and bake off… I think prime minister next??? Please. For all British people everywhere."

© Gotham Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are big fans of the baking competition

It's no secret that Ryan is a fan of Bake Off. The star, who is married to fellow actress Blake Lively, previously told PEOPLE that he and his wife of 11 years unwind by watching the light-hearted baking competition. "We live in a world that's pretty divisive right now and there’s a lot going on. And I like that show just because it's a nice thing to watch at night.

© getty Fans are hoping Ryan will appear in a celebrity special version of Bake Off

"Everybody on the show is nice to each other, which I find refreshing. It’s not really about anything that’s going to remind you of chaos."

Away from his busy career, Ryan and Blake, are doting parents to James, eight, Inez, six, and three-year-old Betty. They also welcomed their newborn, whose gender and name have not yet been revealed, earlier this year. The family-of-six live in New York.