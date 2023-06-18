Ryan Reynolds shares rare family photo as he marks Father's Day as dad-of-four with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds is marking an extra special Father's Day today, as it's his first as a dad-of-four!

The Deadpool actor is a doting father and will no doubt be spoiled by his children, who he shares with actress wife Blake Lively, on this special day.

Ryan is notoriously private, but took to Instagram on Sunday to share a rare family photo featuring his beloved, late father James Reynolds, and his brother Jeff, when they were little boys.

James passed away on October 28 aged 74 after battling Parkinson's Disease, and Blake and Ryan's firstborn was named after him, having been born 10 months before he passed away.

In the caption, Ryan wrote: "Happy Father's Day Jimbo."

Ryan Reynolds shared a rare family photo to mark Father's Day

At the time of Jim's death, Ryan paid tribute to his father on social media, sharing a sweet photo of his late dad holding him as a baby.

"RIP Pops," he wrote. "James C. Reynolds. 1941-2015." As well as James, eight, Ryan and Blake are doting parents to children Inez, six, Betty, three, and welcomed their fourth child earlier this year - although their name and gender has not been revealed yet.

© Getty Images Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share four children

The family like to keep out of the spotlight and are raising their children on a beautiful farm in New York, allowing for them to have maximum privacy.

At the time of Blake's fourth pregnancy, she shared a defiant social media post after photographers began chasing her and her young children while they were out and about, in order to obtain a photo of her baby bump.

© Getty Images The Deadpool star loves his family, pictured here together in 2016

The Gossip Girl alum instead shared several photos of herself during her pregnancy, including one of her relaxing at home with her best friend, Taylor Swift, to stop the paparazzi in their tracks.

She wrote: "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children.

© Getty Images Ryan and Blake with all four of their children at Wrexham earlier this year

You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy'. You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb." Blake's famous friends were quick to show their support at the time, with Gigi Hadid writing: "U da best B," while Rita Wilson wrote: "Love you, Blake."

Gwyneth Paltrow added: "This is fantastic." The photos also gave an incredible glimpse inside Blake and Ryan's huge family home.

© Dia Dipasupil Ryan and Blake are incredibly private

It features everything from an expansive backyard - ideal for their children to run around freely, and a spacious modern kitchen, as well as quirky features such as stained glass windows.

