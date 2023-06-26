Strictly Come Dancing: is Holly Willoughby set to be new presenter?

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly interested in signing up Holly Willoughby to take over presenting the hit BBC show.

According to reports, BBC is keen to work with Holly again after she presented Freeze the Fear, and there were "ideas" about how she could become involved in the hugely popular dancing show - would you like to see her join Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman? HELLO! has reached out to Holly’s representatives for comment.

It has certainly been a difficult time for the mum-of-three’s career at ITV over the last few months following her co-star Phillip Schofield’s exit from This Morning after admitting to having an affair with a crew member

At the time, he released a statement that read: "I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over."

Speaking about the situation on This Morning, Holly said: "I imagine you might have been feeling like I have, worried, shaken, troubled, let down and full of questions. You, me and everyone here put our trust in someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved.

"That is a lot to process. It's equally hard to see the toll it's taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and well-being of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that the show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other. From my heart, thank you for all of your kind messages."

The star has appeared on the show as usual after following her two-week break amid the scandal, however, she was off on Monday after spending the weekend at Glastonbury. Presenting the show with Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle told viewers: "Holly's off today, she'll be back tomorrow."

Holly, 42, helicoptered into Glastonbury with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and spent 12 hours at the beloved festival alongside Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch while looking stylish in a white dress, black boots and a black hat.