This Morning's Craig Doyle addresses Holly Willoughby's absence amid Strictly rumours

The This Morning sofa looked a little different on Monday as relief hosts Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson stood in for regular presenter Holly Willoughby.

The 42-year-old, who has fronted the show since 2009, was nowhere to be seen when the cameras panned to the studio, and Craig was quick to address her absence.

"Holly's off today, she'll be back tomorrow," he reassured viewers.

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson hosted the show on Monday

While it's not clear why Holly is away from the show, it's quite possible that the star is simply enjoying a day off having attended the Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset over the weekend.

Craig and Josie stepped in for the Dancing on Ice host, who has been presenting the programme alongside Dermot O'Leary for the past couple of weeks. Dermot usually fronts the show on a Friday alongside Alison Hammond.

© Instagram / @hollywilloughby Holly was missing from the blue sofa on Monday

Holly's absence comes amid rumours that BBC bosses are considering offering the host a starring role on Strictly Come Dancing.

According to the MailOnline, BBC executives are keen for Holly to join the popular programme as a judge.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly has recently hosted the show alongside Dermot O'Leary

The reports come following Phillip Schofield's departure from This Morning. Earlier this month, the 61-year-old released a statement explaining he had lied about an affair with a younger, male colleague on the show.

He has since given interviews, referring to his TV career in "the past tense" and expressing his despair over losing his friend Holly.

© Getty Phillip admitted to an affair with a younger colleague on This Morning

Holly shared her response to the scandal at the time, saying she was "hurt" by Phillip's lies. She went on to directly address the controversy upon her return to This Morning following a two-week absence. Watch the video below to see what she said.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield controversy following This Morning return

Looking down the camera, she asked: "Firstly, are you okay?

"I hope so... I imagine you might have been feeling like I have, worried, shaken, troubled, let down and full of questions. You, me and everyone here put our trust in someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved."

Holly spoke out about the Phillip drama upon her return to the show

The mum-of-three, who presented the show alongside Josie, continued: "That is a lot to process. It's equally hard to see the toll it's taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and well being of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that the show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other. From my heart, thank you for all of your kind messages."