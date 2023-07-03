The Idol’s ending explained - and the significance of the hairbrush

The Idol finally concluded after its five-episode run on Sunday, and fans have certainly had mixed feelings about the conclusion to Lily-Rose Depp and the Weeknd’s controversial new show. So what was it all about, and what have fans been saying? Here’s The Idol’s ending explained…

In the finale, it appears that Jocelyn finally sees Tedros for who he is and tries to force him out of her life, with her team arranging an exposé about his criminal past with Vanity Fair. However, when the show goes forward in time by six weeks to Jocelyn’s stadium concert, Tedros - who has lost his club ownership - is given a backstage pass by Jocelyn, who reconciles with him.

However, while Jocelyn prepares for the show, Tedros notices the brush that Jocelyn previously claimed her mother used to abuse her with, asking her: "Did you say this was the brush your mom beat you with? It’s brand new." In response, Jocelyn smirks while looking at Tedros in the mirror, appearing to confirm that her former story of abuse was made up, leaving Tedros in shock.

In the final moments of the show, Jocelyn welcomes Tedros to the stage while greeting her fans, calling him the love of her life before telling him: "You’re mine forever. Now go stand over there," suggesting that Jocelyn was always the one manipulating Tedros, and not vice versa.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the finale, one person wrote: "Wait so Jocelyn was the villain and the entire hairbrush [expletive] was supposed to be a way for her to get control of Tedros and so now she’s back together with him?’ Another person added: "Ends up with an abusive paedophile, makes up abuse allegations about her DEAD MOTHER to gain sympathy points, all so she can write some mid music about daddy choking her? I’ve seen enough #THEIDOL."

A third person added: "Hold on, i think it was some reverse psychology… Jocelyn now owns Tedros and his people. When she told him to go stand, he was baffled. She’s in control now."

Sharing their thoughts on the ending, another person wrote: "I swear, the ending with Jocelyn and Tedros was the [expletive] thing I've ever seen in a show."

Speaking about the show, Lily-Rose, 24, told Vanity Fair: "We know that we’re making something provocative and we are not shying away from that. That’s something I knew I was setting out to do from the beginning. I was never interested in making something puritanical. It’s okay if this show isn’t for everyone and that’s fine — I think all the best art is [polarizing]."

Her co-star Troye Sivan added: "I've never felt more respected and more safe on a set, honestly. And I think the trust that we all built with each other, you and I [Sivan plays Xander], and [creator Sam Levinson] and I, and Abel and I, that can only make for a really safe-feeling set. So when it comes to the nudity and the risqué nature of the role, that to me was really intentional."