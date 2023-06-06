Lily-Rose Depp was feeling emotional after the release of her HBO show, The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about her "family" this week to mark her brand-new HBO drama, The Idol, debuting its first episode.

It was a big moment for the actress, who plays the lead role opposite Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd, and Lily-Rose penned a lengthy caption explaining what it meant to her.

"The idol premieres tonight," the 26-year-old began, adding: "I can't put into words how I'm feeling right now! This show and the people I was lucky enough to make it with mean everything to me."

Lily-Rose continued to express her gratitude for the "Idol Family" she built while working with the crew, production, and fellow actors on set. "Shooting it was the most special experience I've ever had, and I thank my lucky stars every day for the most beautiful little family we all built together. My idol fam you know who you are - I love you guys so much."

The blonde beauty finished by adding: "Sam and Abel, thank you for letting me be your Jocelyn. I’m still pinching myself that you picked me. Thank you for making my dreams come true, I love you both forever," before telling fans to tune in the show at 9 pm ET on HBO and Max.

Lily-Rose's dad, Johnny, was quick to show his support for his daughter's huge TV milestone and 'liked' the post in question. The series of images showed Lily-Rose with the cast and crew in candid shots from behind-the-scenes, as well as a stunning shot of the star posing on stage with a mic in character as Jocelyn.

Meanwhile, Lily-Rose, who is the daughter of Johnny and Vanessa Paradis, recently revealed how proud she was of her dad who received a seven-minute standing ovation in Cannes for his film, Jeanne Du Barry.

© Marc Piasecki Sam Levinson, Lily-Rose Depp and Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye attend at Cannes Film Festival

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm super happy for him. I'm super excited," adding: "And it's so awesome that we get to do projects that we're super proud of."

The Idol follows Lily-Rose's character, Jocelyn, a young pop star who is looking to make a comeback after her career was derailed and enlists the help of a nightclub owner to help her resurge her career.

But the show, created by Euphoria showrunner, Sam Levinson, has faced its fair share of criticism in recent weeks after a Rolling Stone expose alleged claims of a toxic environment on set and creative clashes.

© HBO Lily Rose Depp and The Weekend as Jocelyn and Tedros

Lily-Rose herself spoke out about the said controversy, explaining in a statement: "Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued. Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way - it matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel performing it."

She continued. "He hires people whose work he esteems and has always created an environment in which I felt seen, heard, and appreciated."

