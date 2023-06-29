Lily-Rose Depp defends The Idol amid major controversy and missing finale

The Idol star Lily-Rose Depp has spoken out to defend her HBO series The Idol, after the show received criticism from critics and viewers alike for its supposedly overly graphic content.

The series, which was originally meant to be six episodes before Sam Levinson's rewrites brought it down to just five, stars Johnny Depp's daughter as Jocelyn, a troubled popstar who falls in love with a cult leader, played by The Weeknd.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the "provocative" show, Lily-Rose, 24, explained: "We know that we’re making something provocative and we are not shying away from that. That’s something I knew I was setting out to do from the beginning. I was never interested in making something puritanical. It’s OK if this show isn’t for everyone and that’s fine — I think all the best art is [polarizing]."

Her co-star Troye Sivan added: "I've never felt more respected and more safe on a set, honestly. And I think the trust that we all built with each other, you and I [Sivan plays Xander], and [creator Sam Levinson] and I, and Abel and I, that can only make for a really safe-feeling set. So when it comes to the nudity and the risqué nature of the role, that to me was really intentional. That was really important to me and something that I was excited about doing. I’m not scared of it. I think we live in a highly sexualized world. I think that’s an interesting thing to explore."

The finale of the series is titled Jocelyn Forever, and will serve as the season finale. Although it was originally announced as a six episode series, a source told TVLine only five episodes were required after showrunner Sam was brought in to make changes to the plot.

Despite rumors that the show has already been cancelled ahead of announcing season two, HBO released a statement about the situation, which read: "It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night."

Viewers have had plenty to say about the show, with one writing: "He’s not even making it to the originally planned six episodes, let alone the Emmy’s at this point. Perfect example of an overinflated ego believing they can be successful in an arena they have no business being it," while another person added: "The Idol could have been so much more. Lily-Rose Depp is talented. The writing and The Weekend is not so much also the fact the Abel’s mini emoji is forced upon my hashtag confirms this was about him playing out some weird fantasy. Not the story."