Pedro Pascal teases The Last of Us season two after SAG win, says it feels 'brand new'

Pedro Pascal won his first SAG Award on Saturday February 24, and took to the stage drunk on tequila and clearly overwhelmed. But once he had enjoyed a little cry backstage and "sobered up," he shared what fans can expect from season two of The Last of Us, and why stepping back into Joel's boots has "strangely" felt like a brand new project.

"What I've learned from playing Joel, and The Last of Us is probably something that I'll be discovering for the rest of my life. Going back into season two and stepping into those boots again, it feels strangely, brand new," he told HELLO!

© Matt Winkelmeyer Pedro Pascal accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award

"I've never done anything like this before that has such original authorship before I ever got to it and then to be given the space to offer what I have to give and to be under Craig Mazen and Neil Druckman, and be alongside Bella Ramsey, has been really the whole reason it works for me," he continued.

"So I'm learning something new every day and I'll be thinking about it probably for the rest of my life every day."

He later shared with press that working on the new season is "awe-inspiring".

"It's sort of awe inspiring, the kind of focus and dedication that everyone has going into season two. Craig Mazen and Bella Ramsey for me [offer] leadership that I've not experienced before," he said, "so it's incredible to be back home with them creatively and everybody, our entire crew, iis working harder than ever -0 even harder than our first season which is close to impossible, but it's pretty inspiring and unbelievable."

© HBO Pedro and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us

The Last of Us is an American post-apocalyptic drama television series based on the video game franchise which is set 20 years after a mass infection left the human population turning into zombies. Joel (Pedro Pascal), is a smuggler tasked with escorting the immune teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the post-apocalyptic landscape to a safe haven.

Season two will follow Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), "a soldier who becomes involved in a conflict between her militia and a religious cult" and Ellie.

Elsewhere at the 2024 SAG Awards, The Bear and Beef won big on the TV categories, while Oppenheimer was the big film winner, sewing up what looks set to be an Oppenheimer sweep at the 2024 Oscars.

The Oppenheimer cast won Best Ensemble, while stars Robert Downey Jr and Cillian Murphy scooped the awards for Male Actor and Male Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

"This is extremely special to me," began Cillian, thanking his "Oppenhomies," and sharing that he had "have never felt so looked after or cared for by a group of actors".