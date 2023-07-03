The Rookie's Nathan Fillion delights fans with exciting update

The Rookie star Nathan Fillion has delighted fans with a new update from the set of the hit ABC drama.

Taking to the show's official Instagram account, the star shared a behind-the-scenes video, leading some fans to assume that filming for the upcoming sixth season had begun.

In the video, which you can watch below, the actor was dressed in costume as his character John Nolan and gave fans a glimpse inside his prop notepad.

WATCH: Nathan Fillion shares behind-the-scenes video from The Rookie

"Some of you are wondering when you see me writing on my little notepad as John Nolan in the role call room ... what am I writing?" he began. "Well, that's an excellent question. Let's take a look," he said as he opened the pad to show pages of doodles and lines.

While flipping through the pad, the actor eventually landed on a page that showed a message about his co-star Eric Winter, who plays Tim Bradford.

Nathan Fillion stars in The Rookie

"Have Eric Winter fired for making that joke about my hair," read the note.

MORE: 5 surprising facts about Nathan Fillion you need to know

MORE: Nathan Fillion set to star in new project away from The Rookie - details

Addressing his followers, Nathan joked: "Maybe don't tell Eric you saw that."

© Getty The show shared a behind-the-scenes clip from set

Fans were quick to react to the hilarious behind-the-scenes clip, with some wondering whether filming had begun for the new season. One person questioned: "ARE THEY FILMING SEASON 6!?"

A second fan added: "Is filming for season 6 right now?"

Whilst most fans simply reacted to the hilarious video with laughing emojis, other fans took the opportunity to ask when they can expect the sixth season to arrive on their screens, with one person writing: "When's the next season?"

© Getty The sixth season is expected to arrive mid-season

Despite the show's account uploading two behind-the-scenes videos in recent weeks, it's unclear whether filming for the upcoming season has officially begun.

While production was reportedly due to begin at the end of June, the ongoing writers' strike may have delayed this.

When will The Rookie season six be released?

Fans were delighted when ABC renewed The Rookie for a sixth season, and Nathan was equally pleased and celebrated the news with a message to Instagram. "I couldn't be more proud of this show, and I couldn't be happier about coming back for another season," he wrote. "I know what I think is going to happen this next season, but you tell me yours!"

While an official release date has yet to be announced, new seasons typically start airing in the fall.

© Raymond Liu The Rookie: Feds has yet to be renewed

However, in light of the ongoing writers' strike, ABC has released a new fall schedule comprised of mainly unscripted shows, meaning that scripted shows like The Rookie will likely hit screens during mid-season.

As for the show's spin-off drama, The Rookie: Feds, ABC has yet to reveal whether season two will go ahead.

© Christopher Willard Niecy Nash stars as Simone Clark

Star of the show, Niecy Nash, told TV Line: "I haven't heard anything, I'm the same as you. I'm a lady in waiting."

She continued: "I don't know the fate of that show, but I do know that in the same article I read that said that it was on the bubble, it also said that I was one of the most sought-after actresses at this time."