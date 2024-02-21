The Rookie fans 'heartbroken' as they issue demand after season six premiere – details

The Rookie returned to our screens with its long-awaited season six premiere on Tuesday night and while fans were overjoyed to see John Nolan and the LAPD team back on their screens, one dramatic scene between Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neill) and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) left them fearing for the couple's future.

In the episode, viewers watched as Tim helped Lucy prepare for her detective exams, suggesting she join him on patrol. But when she questioned her abilities, his efforts to support her came off as undermining.

WATCH: The Rookie returns with season six

As they left the station that evening, Lucy asked him: "Did you undermine me today because you're scared that I'm going to make detective?"

Taken aback by her question, Tim responded: "What? No…. And I'm upset you'd even think that."

"Look, I don't know, maybe it wasn't deliberate, maybe it was subconscious," offered Lucy, to which Tim interjected: "So now you're accusing me of being unaware of my actions? That's not better."

© Getty Fans are concerned for Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen's relationship

After an argument in the parking lot, Tim told Lucy he was tired before walking away. "You've got studying to do. So let's just… take the night off."

The scene proved a tough watch for "Chenford" fans, who took to social media to share their reactions. One person wrote: "This hurt…it really hurt! I know they will come out of this stronger and the makeup will be sooo cute but for now I'm just heartbroken," while another agreed, adding: "This hurts so much. Lucy girl idk if I can defend you but the look on her face when he left."

© ABC Tim walked away after an argument with Lucy

Others demanded that the writers keep the couple together and not split them up this season. "CHENFORD BETTER NOT BREAK UP!! THEY NEED TO STOP FIGHTING," penned one fan, while another added: "This better not be Chenford breaking up."

A third viewer commented: "I said beforehand that my ONE requirement for this season of #TheRookie is that they don’t mess with Chenford. They BETTER NOT!!"

So, what's in store for Chenford this season?

© ABC Eric Winter and Melissa O'Neill play the fan-favorite couple

Showrunner Alex Hawley previously teased "a dynamic year" ahead for Chenford during an interview with TVLine.

Referencing the upcoming 100th episode, she continued: "There's some stuff that they're going to absolutely love. But we're a drama and we want to play fair with them as always, as I feel like we have for the whole run, with regards to the obstacles that can be there."

The Rookie airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on ABC.