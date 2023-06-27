Nathan Fillion set to star in new project away from The Rookie - details

The actor is set to appear in an upcoming thriller

The Rookie star Nathan Fillion is set to star in an upcoming thriller away from the popular ABC show – and it sounds seriously good!

The new film, titled Skincare, features a stacked cast including Elizabeth Banks [Pitch Perfect] Lewis Pullman [Top Gun: Maverick], Michaela Jaé Rodriguez [Pose] and Luis Gerardo Méndez [Murder Mystery].

While details surrounding the plot have been kept under wraps, the film has been described as a vanity thriller set in Hollywood, according to Deadline.

The new movie is directed by Austin Peters, with Deering Regan and Sam Freilich penning the script and serving as executive producers.

© Getty Nathan Fillion plays the lead role in The Rookie

The project is financed and produced by Andrea Iervolino and Lady Monika Bacardi through their Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment banner.

Iervolino said in a statement: "We are delighted to announce another international production involving such world-class actresses and actors," before going on to say that Skincare is "a film with a strong visual impact" with "enormous potential" due to its 'cast and workers".

Elizabeth Banks will star in the new thriller, Skincare

Schwartz and Lerman added: "We are super excited to see Elizabeth Banks take on this type of role, and ecstatic to be working with Austin Peters. We are grateful to Andrea Iervolino and ILBE for their support."

Skincare is Nathan Fillion's first project since the latest season of The Rookie was released. The actor stars in the police procedural drama as John Nolan and will soon return to our screens in a sixth season following its recent renewal.

© Gilles Mingasson The Rookie is set to return in the fall

Celebrating the good news at the time, Nathan wrote on Instagram: "I couldn't be more proud of this show, and I couldn't be happier about coming back for another season. I know what I think is going to happen this next season, but you tell me yours!"

Nathan's co-star Melissa O'Neil, who plays Lucy Chen, also shared her excitement for the new episodes. "Can't wait to see what Lucy Chen and all of The Rookie crew get up to during Season 6!" she wrote on Instagram.

© Raymond Liu Niecy Nash stars in the show's spin-off series, The Rookie: Feds

While ABC has yet to confirm a release date for the upcoming season, it's likely to return in the fall and will also see the show hit its milestone 100th episode.

However, fans will have to wait a little longer to find out whether the drama's spin-off, The Rookie: Feds, will be back for a second season.

The show's star Niecy Nash revealed in May that she was still in the dark over whether the series will return for a second outing. "I haven't heard anything, I'm the same as you," she told TV Line. "I'm a lady in waiting.

© Christopher Willard The Rookie: Feds has yet to be renewed for a second season

"I don't know the fate of that show, but I do know that in the same article I read that said that it was on the bubble, it also said that I was one of the most sought-after actresses at this time," she continued.