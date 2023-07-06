Beyond Paradise kicks off filming season two – and shares first plot details

Are you ready to see what Humphrey Goodman has been up to in season two?

Beyond Paradise has kicked off filming the upcoming Christmas special and season two – and we can't wait to see what is in store for DI Humphrey Goodman this time!

The popular spin-off to Death in Paradise was greenlit for a second season after a hugely positive response from viewers and critics alike, and saw Kris Marshall reprise his role as the detective. The Sanditon star will also be joined by Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd and Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins.

So what can we expect from the upcoming episodes? While the new season promises to include the same "joyful escapism" as previous episodes, the synopsis reads: "Shipton Abbott’s new detective inspector will be tasked with solving a shocking crime on a steam train, an arson attack predicted by a medium and the baffling disappearance of the local fishing legend".

Beyond Paradise has kicked off filming

Chatting about the upcoming season, Kris said: "I'm beyond excited to have begun filming the second series of Beyond Paradise. 'Shipton Abbott' is such a wonderful location to call home for a while and it's a delight to join up with my fellow police team for another batch of weird and wonderful cases, and to see what's in store for Humphrey and Martha in the next chapter of their lives."

Sally added: "Series one of Beyond Paradise was such a joy to be a part of and I'm ecstatic to have returned to what already feels like a second home in Shipton Abbott. I can't wait for audiences to see what we have planned - the second series is set to be brilliant!"

© BBC The season one finale saw DI Humphrey Goodman return to Saint Marie

Executive producer Tim Key also spoke about the upcoming season two, saying: "We were delighted with how quickly the audience took Beyond Paradise to their hearts and over the moon to be back for more.

© Craig Hardie Sally Bretton and Kris Marshall will star in season 2

"Our fantastic cast and crew are hard at work to bring another series of humour, heart and of course some properly puzzling cases to audiences, all set against the beauty of Devon and Cornwall - and of course to let everyone experience Shipton Abbott at Christmas!"

Ralf Little has previously opened up about Beyond Paradise, revealing that he would love to do a crossover episode. "I'm quite loving the fact that, now that there is Beyond Paradise, there's a bit of a joke among us that like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that there is a Death in Paradise Cinematic Universe," he said.

© Photo: BBC Kris plays Humphrey Goodman

He added: "So, who knows? Maybe [there will be] more. Maybe there's going to be Death in the States, or Death in the Maldives would be quite nice."