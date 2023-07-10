Cara Delevingne defends herself after awkward F1 interview snub: 'I was told to say no'

Cara Delevingne has taken to social media to defend herself after a clip of her refusing to do an interview at F1 went viral. In the clip, interviewer Martin Brundle attempts to have a chat with the model and actress after pointing out that celebrity guests on the Grid usually give interviews.

After politely saying no, then joking that she couldn’t "hear anything", Martin sarcastically said that he was sure her comments would be "extremely interesting". Watch the moment here…

WATCH: Cara Delevingne refused to do an interview with Martin Brundle during F1

After a PR tweeted: "At this point, Martin Brundle is just doing it to manufacture the moment for the controversy of it all. You can clearly see the PR rep tell him 'no' and shake his head when he goes up towards Cara Delevingne. He had an out and he chose not to take it to make a statement," Cara replied: "I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides xx." She added: "Anyway, I had so much fun today and was so happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think x."

When a fan asked: "When does your agent rule you say just say hello I’m excited for today I’ve got nothing left to have a nice day," the Carnival Row actress replied: "It wasn’t an agent, it was an F1 representative."

Cara shared her thoughts on the situation

She also retweeted a post from F1 Multiviewer which read: "First time I'm seeing this, but apparently people are really upset by @Caradelevingne refusing to be interviewed by Brundle on his famous grid walk. A few thoughts (my opinions, you may not share these): - Grid walk passes include agreeing to be filmed, not interviewed. Consent is a thing? No is no.

"Cara has every right to deny to be interviewed - Maybe you think Cara was rude, but Martin was just as rude, if not more so - National treasure or not, that doesn't give him the right to demand interviews from anyone - She was told by an F1 representative to say no - People refuse to be interviewed by Brundle all the time, no big deal."

© David Davies - PA Images Sky Sports F1 presenter Martin Brundle made a comment after Cara didn't want to do the interview

Another person added: "All I’m saying is the way Martin Brundle and most of f1 media treat women is unsurprising. i remember how they spoke about Christina Aguilera when she waved the flag, Meg Thee Stallion when she was there for work, and now Cara Delevingne when she explicitly said no."

However, other people had some different opinions, with one writing: "My take on Martin Brundle grid walks recently - if you don't want to be interviewed - don’t go on the grid. Pretty much every broadcaster has grid walks these days, it's not new. Also - what are half these people DOING in the grid in the first place?"

The star attended F1

Another person tweeted: "Brundle has been doing grid walks for 20+ years, he pioneered it… If it wasn’t for Martin Brundle nobody would have access to the starting grid. If you’re fortunate enough to get a grid pass, the least you can do is give Martin & his audience 20 seconds of your time."