Sam Heughan's new series away from Outlander – watch trailer

Sam Heughan is set to return in a new series, and we're not talking about Outlander. Scheduled to premiere on August 11, the TV star is back on the open road for the second series of Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham. Reuniting with his former Outlander co-star and close friend, Graham McTavish in the upcoming instalment, this time round the two are heading to New Zealand. Take a first look at their adventure in the trailer below…

WATCH: Sam Heughan returns in season two of Men in Kilts – trailer

Ahead of Men in Kilts' season two premiere, Starz has already given fans an idea of what to expect. In an official statement, the streamer said: "Heughan and McTavish will continue their immersive adventure travel experience, this time in New Zealand. They will revel in the Scottish influence of New Zealand, while diving into its own history."

Back in June, HELLO! also caught up with Graham McTavish at the season three premiere of Netflix's The Witcher, and he had plenty to say about the return of Men in Kilts.

"Well, what fans can expect is to be amazed that I'm still alive," Graham joked. "He [Sam Heughan], you know, he scared me a lot in the first season, but he really went out of his way [in season two].

"I know I brought him to New Zealand. I brought him, you know, he came at my invitation and I was interested in the history. [But] I'm trying to talk to him about the Maori culture, all of this sort of thing. And what he wants to do is just throw me off cliffs and torture me. So, yeah, fans will see some naked fear."

© Instagram The duo will explore New Zealand in season two

Consisting of four episodes, the second series of Men in Kilts will be available to watch on STARZ next month, and the series' location is particularly poignant for Graham.

New Zealand is a place that he loves "very dearly" as it is now his adopted home. Several years ago the Dougal MacKenzie actor relocated from his native Scotland to Down Under after he married filmmaker Gwen Isaacs.

The couple share two daughters, Honor and Hope, who were both born in New Zealand. Graham now lives in Wellington with his second wife, French photographer Garance Doré.

Filming for season two of Men in Kilts originally took place in February 2022, with Sam announcing that they'd touched down in New Zealand. Sharing a photo of both himself and Graham as they posed on a mountain, the Jamie Fraser actor wrote:

"We made it!! The "Men in Kilts are down under! Feel so lucky to be here, exploring this incredible island with its unique heritage. I can't wait to share this epic journey with you. Let the adventures begin!!"

Naturally, the news sparked a major reaction with fans. "Can't wait to see MIK NZ!" replied one. "Yay NZ is amazing can't wait for you guys to show us!" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "So cool! This is going to be amazing! Thank you and @grahammctavish for continuing to share your adventures with us!"