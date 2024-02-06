Outlander shares major update on prequel as Mamma Mia star joins cast

It's good news for Outlander fans as production has officially begun on the upcoming prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

The ten-part series, which is being filmed in Scotland, will delve into the lives of Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, as well as the origin story of Claire's parents, Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp.

The series will examine the two parallel love stories set in different time periods, with Jamie's parents living in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire's parents in World War I England.

The prequel series will focus on Jamie and Claire's parents

Casting has also been announced for the series, with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actor Jeremy Irvine joining the series as Claire's father Henry, with Hermione Corfield (The Road Dance) cast in the role of his wife, Julia.

Meanwhile, Harriet Slater (Pennyworth) and Jamie Roy (Condor's Nest) will play Jamie's parents Ellen and Brian.

Jeremy Irvine has been cast in the new series

Matthew B. Roberts, who is showrunner, executive producer and writer on both the main and prequel series, said of the upcoming show: "We're thrilled to be telling the stories of these two couples. The origins of their relationships explore universal themes that transcend time periods and we're so excited for fans to discover and fall in love with these characters and their love stories the way they have with Claire and Jamie."

According to the initial synopsis, the series will explore "what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain."

Fans are still waiting for season seven, part 2

The spin-off was given the green light in January 2023. At the same time, it was announced that Outlander would end with season eight.

Production is due to begin soon on the final ten episodes, while fans are still waiting for the second half of season seven to be released.

The first half of the penultimate series aired in June last year, after which the show took an extended break.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in August last year, executive producer Maril Davis explained that they had always intended for the show to have a break between part one and two. "We certainly built it assuming it would [break] after the eighth episode," she said. "I know it's really hard for fans. I don’t know all of the reasons that these splits are done. But all I can say is buckle your seat belt. The wait will be worth it.

Part 2 will arrive in 2024

"It gives us more time to re-hash things! Honestly, Outlander is all about anticipation. Starting season one, the seven episodes it took to get Jamie and Claire to their marriage and, the anticipation of this season is with Jamie seeing his son William. Outlander is all about anticipation and that's what Droughtlander is about to!"

Outlander is available on Starz in the US and on Lionsgate+ in the UK.