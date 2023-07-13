Love Island 2023 isn't over yet, but fans are beginning to think about which couples they would like to see reach the final four of series ten.

It's been a rollercoaster of a ride for many of the couples who have living in Majorca since the beginning on June, so we wouldn't be surprised to see any of the remaining couples make it to the last remaining episodes based on the journey they've faced.

But there are four stand-out pairings who bookies have predicted will almost certainly make it to the last episode and be in with a chance of bagging the £50,000 prize. So, who are the favourites?

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki

As an individual Islander, Whitney has been favourite from the start thanks to her hilarious reactions and funny one-liners. She had a bit of a bumpy ride at the start while paired with Mehdi, but it seems that she's found a potential romance with Casa Amor bombshell Lochan.

The pair even enjoyed a romantic date during Wednesday's episode of the show and sparks were flying everywhere. There was even chat of them meeting each other's friends and family.

Whitney and Lochan share a kiss during their date

Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde

Ella and Tyrique have been an item since the series began but they've faced their fair share of ups an downs. In the beginning, Tyrique was reluctant to close himself off for Ella because he was "scared", but then realised that he only had eyes for her. But then Casa Amor came along and threw a huge spanner.

Ella went into the second villa convinced that Tyrique was going to have his head turned and she clearly didn't trust that he would stay faithful while she was away. Not only that, but Ouzy, who Ella knew before, then made his entrance and really messed with Ella's head more.

© ITV Tyrique and Ella are favourites

Ouzy and Ella got on very well and she admitted he would be the only she would potentially go for if it weren't for Tyrique, so she brought him back with her only to find Tyrique stood alone. After a furious back and forth, Ella and Tyrique eventually made up. Meaning, they could be crowned the winning couple thanks to their unique journey.

Abi Moores and Mitchel Taylor

Poor Mitchel hasn't had the easiest time in the villa. First it was Molly ditching him for Zachariah then it was Jess who realised they were just friends. Now, he's coupled up with new girl Abi who came in during Casa Amor.

Abi and Mitch chat by the firepit in Love Island

The pair hit it off immediately and Mitch seems keen to see where things will go between the pair, which has made them a favourite to reach the bottom four. But now it looks as if Abi is getting closer with Scott, so things could be about to change…

Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble

Molly and Zachariah were first split when Molly was brutally dumped earlier in the series. But the Islander then made a return during Casa Amor when she surprised everyone – but most of all Zach – when she came back with a vengeance.

© ITV Molly and Zachariah during Wednesday's Love Island

Molly and Zachariah then patched things up and have been together ever since. And, apart from an awkward conversation about being "closed off", prompted by Kady putting her put in foot in it, they're looking likely to sail through to the final.