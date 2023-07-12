Maya Jama nails Regencycore in ultra-mini corset dress

The Love Island host was a denim dream in the 'Annie' dress from vintage treasure trove, Annie's Ibiza

Maya Jama is the It-girl of the moment right now, enchanting Love Island viewers with her goddess status as the ITV dating show's bombshell host. And anything she wears, we're totally lovestruck.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 28-year-old made a case for corsets as she debuted a dreamy denim mini dress on her Story. Rocking the iconic 'Annie' dress from vintage treasure trove Annie's Ibiza, Maya was a modern maiden in the silhouette-enhancing frock, complete with a corseted bodice and ultra-mini skater skirt layered with swathes of denim fabric.

WATCH: Maya Jama shows off her denim corset mini dress

Regencycore dominated fashion trends in the spring of last year as the second season of Netflix's Bridgerton made us fall for floral dresses and empire waistlines. Maya channelled the 1800s in her dreamy denim mini, making it modern as she donned chunky high-top trainers.

Stepping out in London after topping up her glow with a dose of HIFU radio frequency from Shane Cooper Clinic, Maya took a pit stop at Gail's Bakery, sunning it up in the city with a pair of rectangular cream sunglasses.

© Instagram Maya Jama wore the iconic 'Annie' dress in denim from Annie's Ibiza

The raven-haired beauty went bare-faced to embrace her post-facial glow, slicking her hair up into an effortlessly chic messy bun.

Maya's enviable wardrobe has been a hot topic amongst Love Island fans, who flock to compliment her weekly attire as she hosts Love Island: Aftersun on Sunday evenings. From red carpets to star-studded socials, the Glow Up star never fails to impress with her head-turning looks.

© Instagram The ITV host dazzled in silver

Last week, Maya evidenced her sartorial prowess in a glittering fringed mini dress adorned with thousands of rhinestones to attend a soiree with Dolce and Gabbana in Italy. The asymmetrical frock, complete with a sweetheart neckline and delicate straps was declared her "best look yet" by fans.

© Getty Maya attending the British Vogue 'Forces For Change' dinner

"La vita è bella @dolcegabbana," she penned in the caption of her IG post.

© Getty Maya Jama enchants in a semi-sheer white dress

"It's giving angelic vibes," wrote a fan, as another agreed: "Oh wow I think this is one of your best yet loveeeeee this dress!!!!" A third remarked: "You are a SUPERMODEL!" and a fourth added: "Gorgeous, I'm obsessed with the bag."