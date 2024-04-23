Love Triangle cast: Meet the six singletons on E4's new dating show

For anyone looking to fill the inevitable void left by Married At First Sight Australia as it comes to a close, E4's brand new dating show Love Triangle is the perfect show for you.

From the same producers as MAFS, the series follows a group of singletons looking for love. Six 'pickers' must choose between two suitors, based solely on text conversations. After making their selection, the pair meet on a blind date before taking the big step of moving in together in the hopes of fast-tracking their romance. What the pickers don't know is that their search for 'the one' comes with a big twist: their rejected match also joins the process, still looking for their happy ever after.

So, which lucky singletons are taking part in the show? Meet them here.

WATCH: Will you be tuning into E4's new dating show, Love Triangle?

© Channel 4 Dan Dan is a 27-year-old engineer from North Wales, who lives a "high-flying life of non-stop travel". As the CEO of his own company, he's excelled in the business and travel worlds but hasn't had much luck in his love life. After having his heart broken in recent years, Dan began therapy and has "worked hard to learn about himself" in the hopes of building successful relationships. He's looking for someone adventurous but also kind-hearted and emotionally intelligent.

© Channel 4 Danika 30-year-old Danika is committed to finding love. A trainee PT from Reading, fitness is an important part of the avid gym-goer's life. Described as "bubbly and vivacious", Danika is on the hunt for someone with a "good sense of humour and good chat". She also comes from a big family and has many siblings, nieces and nephews, so her future partner needs to be family-orientated.



© Channel 4 Jasmine Teaching assistant Jasmine is looking for a tall, dark and handsome suitor, who is also mature. Having grown up without most of her fingers on her right hand, Jasmine's got a thick skin. While her confidence has won her the attention of Paralympians and actors, she's occasionally come across guys who treat her differently. Now, the blonde beauty from Wiltshire is hoping for a kind-hearted match who will accept her for who she is.

© Channel 4 Lloyd International DJ Lloyd has no trouble picking up girls after playing in clubs and bars around the world. Having moved around a lot during his childhood, Lloyd is no doubt used to his jet-setting lifestyle. He did, however, find growing up difficult as he never felt like he truly belonged in one place. The 31-year-old's ideal match is a tall girl with a great body, confidence and a good sense of humour.

© Channel 4 Mike Mike is a 40-year-old ex-professional basketball player from Sheffield. The sportsman, who grew up in Canada, has an impressive career behind him, having captained England in the Commonwealth Games and played for the Sheffield Sharks for 13 years, winning four championships. After spending years focusing on his career, Mike is ready to settle down and start a family. While he admits he's "no spring chicken", attraction is important to him and he's hoping for a natural beauty.

© Channel 4 ZaraLena Entrepreneur ZaraLena used her own experience with alopecia to start a cosmetics range to help other women experiencing hair loss. While in the past, ZaraLena's success has attracted men who expect her to be the breadwinner, she's now looking for someone who is "ambitious, driven and isn't intimidated by her achievements". The 31-year-old, from Preston, is looking for someone who is sex-positive, and considers a lack of intimacy to be a huge deal-breaker.

Love Triangle begins on E4 on Tuesday 23 April at 9pm.