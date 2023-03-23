Grantchester star Tom Brittney reveals new Hollywood project away from ITV drama The actor plays Reverend Will Davenport in the ITV series

Grantchester star Tom Brittney has revealed that he recently wrapped filming for an exciting new project away from the popular ITV drama.

The actor, who plays Reverend Will Davenport in the series, took to his Instagram Stories earlier this week to share a snap from the set of Netflix's upcoming action-comedy film, Back in Action.

In the snap, the 32-year-old can be seen smiling for a selfie while standing in front of a sign that reads: "Netflix at Shepperton Studios".

Tom recently wrapped on upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action

In the caption, he wrote "That's a wrap," alongside the hashtag: "#backinaction."

The new movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx, as well as Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott and Jamie Demetriou.

Back in Action made headlines in recent weeks after it was reported that Jamie had fired four members of staff over production issues.

The film will mark Cameron's first project in nine years, with the star having retired from acting after her last film, Annie.

Luckily for Tom's fans, they won't have to wait until the film's release to see him back on their screens as Grantchester is set to return to ITV very soon.

Sharing an update in January, the actor posted a screenshot of a scene from the upcoming eighth series, which sees Tom's character Will standing beside a rather shocked-looking Leonard Finch (Al Weaver).

He wrote in the caption: "Back to work," alongside a winking emoji, before adding: "G8 coming to your screens very, very soon."

While ITV has yet to confirm the release date, we do know that filming wrapped back in November, so it's likely new episodes will arrive in spring this year.

ITV has yet to reveal the season eight release date

So, what can fans expect from the new series?

While season seven ended on a blissful note with Will and Bonnie's wedding, it looks like the vicar and his detective buddy, Geordie Keating, face some tough times ahead as the synopsis teases "a terrible accident" that sends Will on a "dangerous downward spiral".

Meanwhile, Geordie and his wife Cathy are both confronted with "shocking announcements at work".

The synopsis continues: "Both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner."

