Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney has taken a leave of absence from the popular NBC show, due to personal matters.

As a result, the beloved actor has largely kept out of the spotlight this year, especially on social media. In fact, his very last Instagram photo to be posted onto his grid was back in December.

The photo consisted of his bath with an array of shower gels lined up and a razor, but has since become a post where his adoring followers have flocked to post supportive messages to him during his time off the program.

Chicago Fire Taylor Kinney's last Instagram post back in December

Comments include: "Thinking of you Taylor, whatever is going on, you got this!" and "I hope all goes well for you Taylor." Another fan has written: "I hope you're okay!"

Many more fans have asked whether Taylor will return to Chicago Fire, with lots saying the show just isn't the same without his character, Kelly Severide. "Chicago Fire misses you," one penned, while another remarked: "Chicago Fire isn't the same without you."

© Alo Ceballos Taylor Kinney has been keeping a low profile this year

A month after Taylor's last Instagram post, it was confirmed that the actor, 41, would be taking a leave of absence from Chicago Fire in order to deal with a personal matter.

MORE: Chicago Fire viewers complain about heartbreaking storyline

No more details have been revealed as to why the star has gone from the show, although the scripts were then rewritten to accommodate Taylor.

© NBC Taylor is known for his role as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire

This saw his alter-ego Kelly leave Chicago at the beginning of March. While Taylor has been gone from the show, he has made several appearances on his girlfriend Ashley Cruger's Instagram page.

He also made a red carpet appearance back in April at the 2023 MotoGP VIP Experience & Charity Giving event at the Circuit of The Americas racing track outside of Austin, Texas.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Taylor Kinney and his girlfriend Ashley Cruger

The event was in honor of MotoUp, a non-profit supporting military communities through motorsports. The actor was pictured in a photo posted by the organization's official Instagram account, where he was seen posing on the red carpet alongside his girlfriend, Ashley, who he has been romantically linked to for a year.

"Thanks for stopping by @taylorkinney111 to see what we're doing to help out our #veterans," MotoUp wrote in the caption of their post, along with a heart and US flag emoji.

© NBC Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire

While it hasn't been revealed whether or not Taylor will be returning to Chicago Fire, fans of the popular show were happy to discover that there would be a season 12 of the long-running program.

It is not clear yet when this will be though, especially as there is currently an ongoing Writers Guild strike, and the upcoming Screen Actors Guild strike.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.