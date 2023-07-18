The Sixth Commandment: viewers saying same thing about BBC drama starring Timothy Spall

BBC One's chilling new true-crime drama, The Sixth Commandment, made its debut on Monday night and viewers are saying the same thing about it.

The four-part series explores the disturbing murders of two respected members of the Maids Moreton community in Buckinghamshire, Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin, who unknowingly welcomed a predator into their lives with deadly consequences.

WATCH: Timothy Spall stars in The Sixth Commandment

Taking to Twitter, viewers praised the gripping yet harrowing series, which was written and executive produced by Sarah Phelps, who has adapted various Agatha Christie novels for the BBC.

One person wrote: "That was an astonishing first episode of the true-life drama #TheSixthCommandment on #BBC1. Timothy Spall with the performance of his life and Éanna Hardwicke sensationally chilling as the murderer. Acting of the highest order and script-writing off the scale. Unmissable," while another added: "My goodness. Utterly brilliant and astonishingly creepy at the same time."

© Amanda Searle/BBC Timothy Spall stars in The Sixth Commandment

A third person commented: "Two episodes in and I've got to take a break, exceptional and heartbreaking stuff from @PhelpsieSarah and the cast #sixthcommandment. I'm not going to sleep well," while another added: "Many congrats to @PhelpsieSarah, Timothy Spall, Anne Reid & all for an extraordinary piece of TV. Outstanding."

Those who tuned into the first episode also applauded the compelling cast performances, particularly from Timothy Spall. One person tweeted: "Timothy Spall is a national treasure. What an actor! Disturbing viewing!" while another added: "Timothy Spall giving an acting masterclass on #SixthCommandment"

© Amanda Searle/BBC Éanna Hardwicke plays Ben Field

What is The Sixth Commandment about?

The Sixth Commandment tells the chilling true story of how the meeting of a university lecturer and teacher, Peter Farquhar (Timothy Spall), and a charming student, Ben Field (Éanna Hardwicke), led to one of the "most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory".

© Amanda Searle Anne Reid plays Ann Moore Martin

The synopsis continues: "It also focuses on how suspicions around Field's relationship with Ann Moore-Martin (Anne Reid), Peter’s deeply religious neighbour, unlocked a series of chilling revelations."

The series delves into the way in which Field manipulated his victims, Peter and Ann, "capturing the extreme gaslighting, the gripping police investigation and the high-profile trial".

© Amanda Searle Annabel Scholey plays Anne-Marie Blake

"While poignantly highlighting the devastating effect of isolation and loneliness, as Field closed in on them, it also celebrates both Peter and Ann's lives as cherished mentors, much loved relatives and adored friends."

Speaking about taking on the role of Peter, Timothy Spall said: "When I received Sarah Phelps’ brilliant scripts, I knew this was an essential story to tell. I am honoured to be playing the remarkable Peter Farquhar and hope I do him justice, which is the very least he deserves."

© Amanda Searle Viewers praised the gripping series

Anne Reid added: "I found the story of The Sixth Commandment extremely disturbing and I feel a great sense of responsibility in portraying this good, kind, trusting woman, Ann, who was so cruelly deceived."

The Sixth Commandment continues on BBC One on Tuesday 18 July at 9pm. All episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

