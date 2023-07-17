Strictly Come Dancing to welcome iconic TV star for 2023 series?

Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly set to welcome iconic TV presenter Angela Rippon for the upcoming 2023 series.

The 78-year-old journalist, who is perhaps best known for presenting BBC One's Nine O'Clock News, would be the oldest contestant to compete in the line-up.

Angela, who has been a regular face on our TV screens for over 50 years, hosted the original version of Strictly – a show called Come Dancing which ran from 1988 to 1991 before briefly returning in 1998.

A source told the Mail On Sunday that Angela is the dream signing and that the TV star, who loves dancing, will be a big hit with audiences.

Angela Rippon is reportedly taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2023

The Devon-born broadcaster would be joining the likes of former Love Island star Zara McDermott, BBC presenter Angela Scanlon and actor Nigel Harman, all of whom have reportedly signed up for the series this year.

Angela's Strictly signing wouldn't be the first time she has made TV history. In 1975, she became the first female journalist to regularly and permanently read the national news on the BBC.

Angela hosted the original show, Come Dancing from 1988

She is also known as the first presenter to host the BBC's popular motoring programme, Top Gear, from 1977 to 1979.

One of her most iconic television appearances was as a guest in the 1976 Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show, which saw the journalist step away from the newsdesk to perform a high-kicking dance routine. Her appearance was so popular that she went on to cameo in the following year's show, before later going on to host Come Dancing.

Angela is a keen dancer and spoke about her love for the art form in an interview with the Daily Star last year. "I can still do the splits and high-kick because I do it every day as part of my Pilates stretching wake-up routine," she said.

Angela is often seen presenting on GB News

"When I'm able to, I still go to ­ballet classes. Dance is very good for ­getting the right kind of exercise for your mind and body as you get older.

"It keeps you fit, it's aerobic and keeps you supple. It does wonders for your posture – and it's very sociable."

The BBC has not commented on Angela's reported signing on the show and has yet to release an official line-up for the 2023 series.

Another star who is rumoured to be joining the latest series is Zara McDermott, who appeared on Love Island back in 2018.

Zara McDermott is rumoured to be joining the line-up

Since her debut on the ITV show, Zara has gone on to appear in various other programmes, including Made in Chelsea, The X Factor: Celebrity, and BBC Three shows Uncovering Rape Culture and Love in the Flesh.

An insider told The Mail that the reality star and presenter is over the moon by the offer to take part.

Angela Scanlon is rumoured to be joining the 2023 line-up

The contestants are usually confirmed in August ahead of the show's debut in the autumn – so we won't have to wait too long to find out who's definitely taking to the iconic ballroom floor this year.