Tori Spelling talks regrets with 90210 co-star Jennie Garth as she looks back at 'toxic' time

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth, co-stars from the cult classic TV show Beverly Hills, 90210, have been reminiscing about the turbulence behind the scenes during the show's original run, particularly focusing on Shannen Doherty's premature exit.

On a recent episode of their podcast, 90210MG, Tori, 50, and Jennie, 51, mused about what the show might have been if Shannen, 52, hadn't left after the fourth season.

The 1994 departure of Shannen, who played Brenda Walsh, was marked by speculation of on-set feuds and tension, creating a void later filled by Tiffani Thiessen's Valerie Malone in subsequent seasons.

Tori and Jennie found themselves pondering if different actions could have resolved the issues that eventually led to Shannen's departure. Tori wondered if things might have turned out differently if the show had taken a "break."

© Emily Assiran Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling

Jennie expressed a wish for Brenda's character to have continued on the show, a sentiment echoed by Tori, who also admitted to understanding the necessity for a break due to the escalating tension.

"She wasn't happy," Tori revealed, adding that the discontent on set was pervasive, leading to an environment that she described as "toxic."

© David Becker Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth arrive at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Tori emphasized that she was not blaming Shannen for this toxicity, but rather the collective energy resulting from the ongoing issues. She suggested that a breather might have allowed for reconciliation and a possible return of Brenda to the show.

In a turn of events, despite her controversial exit, Shannen did reunite with her former castmates for Fox's series BH90210 in 2019. The show featured the cast portraying fictional versions of themselves striving to create a 90210 revival.

© Raymond Hall Tori Spelling (L) and Jennie Garth are seen in the Upper West Side

Before this reunion, Shannen addressed the rumors surrounding her alleged disputes, telling People: "I have felt misunderstood my whole life."

She candidly spoke about her personal struggles at the time and how they may have contributed to her reputation for being late. She expressed that a substantial portion of the discord might have been due to misunderstandings, as she hadn't shared these issues nor was she asked about them.

© Mark Sennet The Beverly Hills, 90210 cast poses for a portrait on set, September 1991 in Los Angeles, California. Left to right: Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, Luke Perry, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering.

Shannen noted that the reunion provided an opportunity for them to clear any misconceptions, enabling them to understand each other better as adults. "You kind of start over, but you start over closer," she affirmed.

The much-anticipated reunion of Tori, Jennie, Shannen, and other original cast members such as Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, and Ian Ziering, is slated for September at 90s Con Tampa, offering another chance for the cast to continue forging new bonds from past differences.