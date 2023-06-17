Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott split after 18 years together

Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott have split after nearly two decades together.

He took to Instagram on Saturday and made the announcement with a statement that read: "It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he wrote alongside a photograph of himself with his family.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," Dean added.

"We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

MORE: Tori Spelling reveals devastating loss

© Getty Images Tori and Dean with their five children

The longtime pair tied the knot on May 7 in 2006 and went on to renew their vows in 2010.

RELATED: Top ten most expensive celebrity divorce settlements

They are parents to their five children — daughters Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, and sons Liam, 16, Finn Davey, ten, and Beau Dean, six.

© Instagram/Tori Spelling The family posed together for Stella's birthday one day before Dean made the announcement

Dean's announcement came only hours after Tori was posting photos of Stella and the entire family - including Dean - to celebrate her birthday at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

They looked like a regular family unit as they posed poolside and beamed for the camera.

© Photo: Getty Images Tori and Dean have been together for almost two decades

Tori and Dean welcomed their fifth and final child in 2017, when the Beverly Hills 90210 alum confessed the pregnancy had taken her by "surprise" however she added: "But we always wanted a big family. I'm really excited."

They had a rollercoaster marriage with Dean confessing to cheating on his wife in 2014. At the time, he said, during an episode of their reality TV show, True Tori: "I feel shame. I've never felt shame before."

Dean cheated on Tori but they thought they had worked through their troubles

Tori and Dean tried to working on their relationship but it wasn't easy. "We're not just still here, but we're bonded and solidified as a couple," she told People in 2016 as she discussed saving their marriage. "Everything crashed," she added. "We had to start over. We had to completely rebuild."

Read more HELLO! US stories here