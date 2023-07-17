Whatever happened to Tori Spelling? From living in a 123-room sprawling mansion to renting out a $ 100-a-night motel

Journeying through life's unpredictable waves, actress Tori Spelling, once an epitome of Hollywood glamour, now finds herself navigating a markedly different terrain - a modest $100-per-night motel, where she currently lives with her five children.

Born into an illustrious Hollywood family, Tori's life was a far cry from the ordinary. Her childhood home was a breathtaking mansion sprawling across 55,000-square-feet in the heart of Los Angeles, equipped with 14 bedrooms, 27 bathrooms, and a dedicated 'museum' for her mother's vast doll collection.

Speaking of her unconventional upbringing during a 2021 interview, Tori shared: "We spent time in the kitchen, the office, my parents' bedroom, in each of our bedrooms. That’s it."

Her transition into acting was a natural progression, given her father, acclaimed Hollywood producer Aaron Spelling, had arranged a private acting coach for her at the tender age of six.

© Ron Galella Candy Spelling, Aaron Spelling and Tori Spelling (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"I get exhausted very easily... Walking that house was just, phew. Just taking that elevator up to the second floor was like too much to handle," she humorously confessed on her 90210MG podcast, reflecting on her early encounters with fame and fortune.

However, this glittering existence wasn't devoid of trials. A public affair with Dean McDermott led to strained relationships with her parents. After her father's passing, she inherited a mere $800,000 out of his $600 million fortune, a bitter reminder of the fractured family ties.

In an honest admission, Tori shared: "In all honesty, I grew up a certain way. I never had to worry about money… that was my reality." A reality that soon turned grim as her 'bad shopping habits' resulted in accumulating debt, ensuing legal hassles, and lawsuits from credit card companies.

© Gregg DeGuire Tori Spelling, Aaron Spelling & Candy Spelling during The 15th Carousel Of Hope Ball

Her personal life, too, went through turbulent times. Despite the familial turmoil and the controversy surrounding their affair, Tori found love in McDermott and chose to follow her heart. She wrote in her 2009 memoir: "The following day when I woke up next to Dean, I had no regrets."

But this whirlwind romance was not destined to last forever. After 18 years and five children, the couple decided to part ways. "It's with great sadness and a very, very heavy heart that after 18 years together and five amazing children, that @ToriSelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott revealed in an Instagram post.

© Rodin Eckenroth (L-R) Stella McDermott, Tori Spelling, and Hattie McDermott

Recent months have only added to Tori's trials. The family had to leave their home in May after discovering a devastating mold infestation that was severely affecting her children's health. "We are seeking accommodations via a hotel, Airbnb, or Vrbo home until we 'can grasp what to do,'" she informed her followers.

This week, images of the former 90210 actress leaving a budget motel with her children hit the headlines, illuminating the stark contrast between her current reality and the opulent mansion of her past.