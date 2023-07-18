The Sixth Commandment: Meet Timothy Spall's famous family including actor son

With an impressive film, television and theatre career spanning more than four decades, Timothy Spall is an instantly recognisable name and face on our screens. And now, the actor, perhaps best known for his role in titles such as Secrets and Lies, is leading the cast of BBC's brand new true-crime drama, The Sixth Commandment.

The chilling drama focuses on the real-life murder cases of Peter Farquar and Ann Moore-Martin and the award-winning actor, along with his co-star Anne Reid, has received high praise for his portrayal.

WATCH: Timothy Spall stars in BBC's The Sixth Commandment

Timothy, 66, has many other notable credits to his name and so it's perhaps unsurprising that one of his children has gone on to follow in the thespian's footsteps and become an actor himself. Read on to find out more about Timothy's family including his wife and children.

Who is Timothy Spall?

Timothy Spall is an English actor who has enjoyed success on stage, film, and television. He is the recipient of some prestigious awards including a BAFTA for his role in Secrets and Lies and a Cannes Film Festival award for Best Actor thanks to his role in Mr. Turner.

Born in London, Timothy began acting when he enrolled at the prestigious National Youth Theatre before going on to study at RADA. After graduating, he went on to land numerous credits in film and television productions including Quadrophenia, Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Vanilla Sky, Shooting the Past, and, in later years, The Last Samurai, Harry Potter and more.

© Thomas Niedermueller ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Timothy Leonard Spall attends the "The Last Bus" photocall during the 17th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso on September 28, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland.

He's also an esteemed stage actor having worked with the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company for a number of years in productions such as Hamlet, The Merry Wives of Windsor and more.

In 1996, Timothy was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia but has since been in remission.

Who is Timothy Spall married to?

In 1981, Timothy married Shane Spall. Shane works an author and has published two memoirs about her husband's recovery from leukaemia and their journey around Britain on their barge.

The husband and wife also documented their trip around the British Isles for a BBC Four TV series titled: Timothy Spall: Back at Sea.

© Dave J Hogan Timothy Spall his wife Shane Spall attend The London Critics' Circle Film Awards at The Mayfair Hotel on January 18, 2015 in London, England.

Does Timothy Spall have children?

Timothy and Shane are parents to two children, two daughters, Pascale and Mercedes, and one son, Rafe. Not a huge amount is known about their daughters but their eldest, Pascale, runs her own business, Stag & Bow Ltd, in London and their son, Rafe, has gone to follow his dad's footsteps and become an actor.

© David M. Benett Rafe Spall with his mother and father at the Britsh Independent Film Awards

You may recognise Rafe for his roles in TV shows such as The English, Trying and The Salisbury Poisonings, but he's perhaps best known and adored for his frequent collaborations with the filmmaker Edgar Wright, appearing in his films including Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World's End.

© Jim Spellman Timothy's son is actor Rafe Spall

Rafe's other film credits include The Big Short, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, One Day and Men in Black: International.

What is BBC's The Sixth Commandment about?

The official synopsis for the true-crime drama, which is available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer now, reads: "The Sixth Commandment tells the story of how the meeting of an inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar (Timothy Spall) and a charismatic student, Ben Field (Éanna Hardwicke), set the stage for one of the most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory."

© Amanda Searle Timothy Spall in The Sixth Commandment

It continues: "It also focuses on how suspicions around Field's relationship with Ann Moore-Martin (Anne Reid), Peter's deeply religious neighbour, unlocked a series of chilling revelations. It explores the way in which both Peter and Ann were manipulated by Field, capturing the extreme gaslighting, the gripping police investigation and the high-profile trial.

"While poignantly highlighting the devastating effect of isolation and loneliness, as Field closed in on them, it also celebrates both Peter and Ann’s lives as cherished mentors, much loved relatives and adored friends."