ITV names Phillip Schofield's This Morning replacement following dramatic exit – report

Holly Willoughby will have a different arrangement when she returns from her summer break

Following Phillip Schofield's dramatic exit from This Morning, it looks like ITV has finally made a decision regarding his replacement. According to a report published by Mail Online, the broadcaster will not be hiring a new co-presenter to take Phillip's place this year.

© Shutterstock It's reported that Holly Willoughby will become the sole star

Instead, it's reported that Holly Willoughby will be taking the reins as This Morning's sole star, with a roster of presenters including Alison Hammond, Josie Gibson, Dermot O'Leary and Craig O'Doyle joining her on the sofa sporadically.

Currently, Holly is enjoying the school holidays with her three children – Harry, Belle, and Chester – but when she returns from her extended break, the 42-year-old is also expected to receive a bumper pay rise.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield controversy

According to the Mirror, Holly will be given more money as she adjusts to being the main star of This Morning. This will mean that she'll earn significantly more than her present salary of £700,000.

Holly herself is yet to confirm the news, however, HELLO! has reached out to ITV for comment.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly will reportedly receive a pay rise for becoming the sole star

In the meantime, This Morning has been taken off the air to enable wider coverage of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Over the course of her extended break, Holly has been determined to make the most of her time off. Following a tumultuous 12 months, which saw the presenter detail her strained friendship with former co-host Phillip Schofield, Holly has also confirmed the sad news of her mother-in-law's passing.

Holly is married to TV producer Dan Baldwin, and she shared a particularly close bond with his late mum, Sandra.

Keeping fans updated on how she's been doing, Holly recently published the latest edition of her newsletter for Wylde Moon, revealing that she's now "determined" to make the most of her summer holidays.

© Instagram Holly is currently enjoying an extended break from This Morning with her three children

"After a really calm weekend, with none of the usual chasing about, I'm feeling uncharacteristically Zen today… a vibe I'm determined to keep for as long as I possibly can!" she wrote.

Thanking fans for their support, the 42-year-old added: "One of my favourite things to do whenever I have some time out, is to read through the messages you've kindly taken the time to send to the team and I here at WYLDE MOON.

© Instagram Holly launched Wylde Moon in 2021

"I love hearing about how our articles have had a positive effect on your life, or how you've just discovered and fallen in love with one of our beloved products. Everything we do here at WYLDE MOON, we do as a team, with you in mind."

She continued: "It was my dream to create a destination where likeminded people could visit and walk away mentally feeling a little richer for having stopped by. So, thank you for being here."