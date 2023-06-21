Phillip Schofield set for another major upheaval following departure from This Morning?

Holly Willoughby's co-host stepped down from his role at ITV after admitting to an affair with a younger male colleague

Phillip Schofield could be set for another major upheaval following his recent departure from This Morning.

The disgraced ITV star, who was axed from the programme after he admitted to lying about having an affair with a younger male colleague, may soon be looking to move out of London.

Phillip, 61, has an impressive property portfolio in the capital which provided him with easy access to the ITV studios whilst he was working across the network's primetime shows.

With reports the star is selling the lavish London home he formerly bought with his estranged wife Stephanie Lowe, fans are now wondering if the father-of-two will also look to depart from his £2 million bachelor pad in Chiswick - leaving his multi-million pound arsenal of London homes, forever.

This week, the MailOnline reported that Phillip broke his cover for the first time in a month when he stepped out in Cornwall to celebrate his mother's birthday.

Phillip was raised in Newquay, Cornwall, and shares an £839,428 seaside bolthole there with his former wife. The house was bought through Fistral Properties, Phillip and Stephanie's joint company that was established in 2019 and named after Fistral Beach in Cornwall where the star grew up.

After resigning from This Morning, stepping down from presenting The British Soap Awards and his future on Dancing on Ice with co-host Holly Willoughby still up in the air, it seems that Phillip's need to remain in the capital could soon be replaced for a life out of the spotlight in the seaside town his mother lives in.

In his tell-all interview with The Sun, Phillip admitted he retreated to Cornwall to be with his mother and escape the "noise" of his then-secret affair.

Recalling the moment he was informed by ITV that he would need to step down from This Morning, Phillip said: "Our family thing was always to buy fish and chips and go and sit on the headland.

"I picked my mum up and she went in to get the fish and chips — and while she was getting them, my phone rang."

