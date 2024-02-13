Sian Welby reveals support from 'lovely' Holly Willoughby ahead of This Morning exit - Exclusive

Sian Welby has opened up about the support she received from former This Morning host Holly Willoughby before her departure as host in October last year.

Chatting to HELLO! at the TV Choice Awards in London on Monday night, Sian revealed that Holly was "so lovely" to her when she was presenting the competition segments on the show.

© Getty/Gareth Cattermole Sian Welby spoke to HELLO! at the TV Choice Awards 2024

"All I know is that Holly was just the nicest person to me," she explained. "When I was doing those segments, she always made me feel welcome. She'd always give me the little 'hello' before I'd walk in.

"It's quite a daunting thing coming onto a live set and she'd always be like, 'You alright, Sian? How's it been?' She was always just so lovely to me," she continued, before praising the programme's "warm" and "supportive" team.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Sian revealed how Holly supported her on the set of This Morning

"That team is just honestly amazing," she said, adding that the crew were rooting for her ahead of her debut as a presenter in January. "They were so kind. I've got nothing but nice things to say because I've had a lovely experience," she said.

Sian was announced as a new co-presenter last month, hosting her first show alongside Dermot O'Leary. The Capital Breakfast star has been a big hit with viewers, with many praising the 37-year-old's warmth and energy on social media.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Sian made her debut as co-presenter in January

It comes just three months after Holly stepped down from her role on the programme after 14 years.

Taking to social media in October, the mum-of-three revealed she made the decision for her family.

"This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together," Holly penned in a statement. "Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day," she continued.

"Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'. It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much. Holly."

While Holly remained out of the spotlight in the weeks that followed, she later returned to screens for the 16th season of Dancing on Ice in January.

© Shutterstock Holly returned to screens as co-host of Dancing on Ice with Stephen Mulhern

ITV announced the new presenter line-up at the end of last year, confirming that Stephen Mulhern would be replacing Phillip Schofield.

Ahead of the first show, Holly shared a photo of herself in a sequin gown on social media. She penned in the caption: "Let's do this one sequin at a time."

Reporting by Megan Bull.