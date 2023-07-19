It might only be July but Strictly Come Dancing excitement is building because already there have been a number of exciting names rumoured to be joining the lineup of this year's competition.

And now, the latest star thought to be appearing in the 2023 cast is soap star Ellie Leach. According to a report in the Mirror, the actress, who is perhaps best known for her role in Coronation Street, has been signed up by bosses on the beloved series and is looking forward to showing off her moves on the Strictly dance floor.

WATCH: Shirley Ballas discusses her future on the show

It's also stated that the 22-year-old has recently split from her boyfriend of five years, meaning undertaking the three-month project could be a welcome distraction for the TV star. Ellie is yet to comment on the news, but HELLO! has reached out to the BBC for comment.

Meanwhile, last week, Strictly fans were bubbling with excitement when it was reported that TV legend Angela Rippon had signed up to join the BBC series. If the rumours are true, the 78-year-old broadcaster, who is known for her presenting role on BBC One's Nine O'clock News, would be the oldest contestant to compete in the lineup.

MORE: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez announce arrival of baby boy - details

MORE: Strictly stars Aljaz and Janette share happy news ahead of due date

© Matt Crossick - PA Images Ellie Leach is known for her role in Coronation Street

Angela, who has been a regular face on screens for over 50 years, hosted the original version of Strictly – a show called Come Dancing which ran from 1988 to 1991 before briefly returning in 1998 – meaning her signing up for the show would be a fabulous full circle moment.

© Guy Levy The show will return later in the year

There's been no official confirmation from the BBC or Strictly team on which celebrities are taking part this year, but judging by previous years, the lineup is usually drip-fed to fans weekly from August onwards before Strictly's launch show in mid-September and the official start date towards the end of September.

Fans can look forward to reuniting with their favourite professional dancers as well as meeting the new contestants. The professional confirmed to be taking part in 2023 are: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal and Johannes Radebe.

© Guy Levy Strictly professionals on the show in 2022

Other pros set to take part include Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola. However, Amy Dowden's participation on the show is still up in the air following her breast cancer diagnosis – which she bravely shared with HELLO! in an exclusive interview – but the dancer is determined as ever to return to the floor should her treatment allow for it.

Amy Dowden is hoping to return to Strictly this year

Strictly's boss Sarah James said of the new series: "Excitement is already building for the 21st series of Strictly and we are so lucky to have the best team in the business both on and off camera. Our amazing presenters, incredible panel of judges and world class professional dancers are ready to bring the sparkle back to your screens this Autumn. We can't wait!"