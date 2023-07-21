Amy Dowden reveals whether she'll return to Strictly this year amid cancer treatment

Amy Dowden has confirmed that she isn't returning to Strictly Come Dancing as a professional this year as she gave an update on her cancer treatment in an Instagram Live video with breast cancer charity CoppaFeel! where she was joined by Paralympic rower and breast cancer survivor Erin Kennedy.

During the Live, Amy shared that she had been diagnosed with a "separate kind of cancer" and would require chemotherapy, something that sadly means she will be unable to dance with a partner on this year's Strictly. However, she has been told that because of the chemotherapy she was a high chance of being "cured" from the illness.

She went on to praise the BBC for how she has been supported since sharing the news that she had cancer.

The professional dancer exclusively told HELLO! about her diagnosis back in May. The Welsh-born dancer told us that she had discovered a lump on her breast, just as she was heading on her honeymoon with husband Ben Jones.

"I was in the shower and I felt this hard lump in my right breast," she recalled. "I was in shock; I checked again. I thought: 'Right, it could just be period-related, or so many things. I decided I was going to keep an eye on it for a few weeks. On holiday, putting body lotion on every day, I was noticing it."

She continued: "My doctor explained to me that there are three grades, and three is the most aggressive, but they feel like they've caught mine early and to not be too alarmed because grade 3 would be expected in somebody of my age."

Amy had been positive about her chances of returning to the Strictly dancefloor, telling us her initial main concern would be when she could start dancing again. In a separate interview with the Mirror, she explained: "If I only have radiotherapy, I'll be back on Strictly this season. Once radiotherapy is done there'll be nothing to stop me, there's no pressure but Strictly is leaving the door open. It's having something to work towards."

She went on to say: "I'm visualising myself on that Strictly dance floor. Just being back in the ballroom with the live audience, the adrenalin and the atmosphere. And the support from the whole Strictly family.

"And if I have to have chemotherapy, I'll be present in some way, even if I'm in a wig. I know amazing hair people with Strictly. Whether it's on It Takes Two, or being up in Claudia's area waiting for the scores, I'll be there."

Amy had her first treatment last month and has also undergone a mastectomy before undergoing fertility treatement.

Earlier in the week, the dancer gave fans an update on her recovery during a fan Q+A session. "I'm up and down, but so grateful for those around me. I'll never ever be able to thank enough. Still waiting to be able to drive and dance (next week [praying hands emoji])," she responded.

She continued: "I've got so many amazing people around me who everyday when I've not been working have [taken] me for breakfast, a walk, to the studio, hospital apts, had me stay at theirs for a change of scenery… You name it.

"As I'm someone who needs to keep going and those people know who they are and I'm not sure I'd be as positive as I am now without them. They have been my recovery medicine and it's so important to have people around you can talk to and help you escape reality."