Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly teases 'beautiful' ending but…

Kelly Reilly, the acclaimed British actor who has stolen hearts as the fierce Beth Dutton on the runaway hit show Yellowstone, shared her contemplative thoughts about the show's imminent conclusion.

Her portrayal of the indomitable Beth on the modern western drama since its 2018 debut has garnered a dedicated fanbase.

In a recently released behind-the-scenes featurette, Kelly delved into her predictions about the much-anticipated ending of the Paramount Network's standout show.

"The main theme of protecting and sustaining this way of life in this land is the foundation of everything," she said in a featurette. The featurette appears on the Blu-ray and DVD release of Yellowstone Season 5, part one.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Kelly Reilly

Expressing her uncertainty about the direction of the show's final season, Kelly mentioned: "I don't know which way it's going to go, but we're in season five, and who knows what's in store."

Regarding the show's finale, she conveyed a sense of melancholy, stating: "Though it will probably be beautiful and epic, I'm not sure it will be happy."

Kelly clarified during her interview, conducted before the announcement of Season 5 as the series' conclusion and before the onset of the SAG-AFTRA strike, that these are purely her speculations. "I don't have any insight into what's going to happen," she confessed.

Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator and showrunner of Yellowstone, keeps the plot's direction close to his chest, which Kelly finds fascinating.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (L-R) Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Kelly Reilly, Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes

"We're all sort of beholden to the vision of the storyteller and we serve the story," she said, embracing the thrilling uncertainty of what lies ahead.

Kevin Costner, who portrays the rugged cattle rancher John Dutton, also shed light on the evolving storylines post the Season 5 midseason finale. John's foray into politics, becoming Montana's governor, "provides a little bit of drama," Kevin noted, and will certainly have ramifications in the remaining episodes.

© CBS Photo Archive Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly from YELLOWSTONE

"He's not a very good politician. He's a one-term politician, admittedly, so that makes him a little bit dicey for people to deal with," Kevin mused. He rationalized this surprising career shift for John as an act of preservation for his land and legacy.

"John has proven time and again that there's nothing he won't do to save the ranch even if that means in the twilight of his life, he takes a miserable job that's going to dominate him for four years," Kevin elucidated.

© Photo: Rex On set of Yellowstone

While it was initially announced that the latter half of Season 5 would air in November, the ongoing writers' strike has cast doubt on this timeline.

In fact, Taylor Sheridan admitted to The Hollywood Reporter in June that he had ceased writing Yellowstone to show solidarity with the strike.

The labor action is also stalling the production of the second season of the prequel series 1923 and delaying the development of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey.