Kevin Costner was due to return for season five part two before his permanent departure

Yellowstone fans were saddened when it was confirmed by the bosses that its leading star Kevin Costner would not be returning to the show beyond season five.

But there was a light among the darkness because the Oscar-winning actor was thought to be reprising his role as John Dutton for the second half of the fifth season before walking away from the franchise for good.

Now, in another blow to the western series, it's been reported that Costner, 68, may not be back on set to film the remainder of season five's episodes after all. The actor, who is currently journeying through divorce proceedings with his wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, has suggested in court documents obtained by the MailOnline that he will not return to Yellowstone's filming location for production.

According to the publication, the legal documents – pertaining to the finer details of their divorce – state that Costner will, instead, be spending time in California with his children for the remainder of 2023.

Yellowstone's production in general has been set back dramatically due to the ongoing strike action from SAG-AFTRA after it began earlier this month.

The final seven episodes of season five were due to begin shooting in August ready for an end-of-2023 release, but the ongoing strikes – which prevent actors, crew, and wider film and television staff from working on set or promoting the release of upcoming projects – are expected to run until the fall and have, inevitably, shifted the schedule.

Meanwhile, following the release of season five part two – whenever that may be – Costner will not be returning to the franchise, which will continue albeit in a spin-off format. The official line of reasoning from bosses on Yellowstone was that Costner chose to walk away from the drama series, choosing instead to focus on his upcoming movie project, Horizon.

Fortunately for fans, Horizon doesn't sound worlds apart from Yellowstone as the four-movie project is also Western-themed. Costner is set to direct, co-write, and star in the film, so it's perhaps unsurprising that it's taken precedence in his current workload.

In a statement confirming the show's finale and the exciting future, Chris McCarthy, President & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said earlier this year: "Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King – and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."