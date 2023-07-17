Yellowstone fans were disheartened when the news broke that Kevin Costner would not be back to reprise his role as John Dutton in the future beyond season five.

The star, who had played the Dutton patriarch since the Paramount drama series began in 2018, was previously reported to be wrapped up in some disagreements with the bosses on the show. This meant that fans were fearful of his departure before it was officially confirmed.

WATCH: Kevin Costner was last seen as John Dutton in season five part one

However, there are still some questions up in the air about Costner's involvement for the remainder of season five and what the future has in store for Yellowstone at large. So why did Kevin Costner walk away from the franchise? Read on for all we know...

Why did Kevin Costner quit Yellowstone?

Kevin Costner is yet to publicly reveal the reasons why he has walked away from his role as John Dutton, but when the news was confirmed, the official line of reasoning from bosses on Yellowstone was that Kevin is choosing to focus on his upcoming movie project, Horizon.

Fortunately for fans, Horizon doesn't sound worlds apart from Yellowstone as the four-movie project is also Western-themed. Costner is set to direct, co-write, and star in the film, so it's perhaps unsurprising that it's taken precedence in his current workload.

MORE: Harrison Ford gets disappointing update involving Yellowstone spin-off 1923

MORE: Kevin Costner's history-making multi-million first divorce will make your eyes water

Kevin Costner will not be back as John Dutton beyond season five

It seems the Bodyguard actor is well and truly in the thick of Horizon and he previously shared his excitement on social media. "We're deep into the production of #HorizonFilm," he said, adding: "I have to tell you, I haven't felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances with Wolves. Can't wait to share it with all of you."

Will Kevin Costner be back for the rest of Yellowstone season five?

It was reported by Vulture earlier in the summer Costner is expected to feature in the remainder of season five and that his exit will occur at the end of that season.

However, season five part two has faced its fair share of setbacks. Firstly, production on the new episodes was delayed earlier this year which was reportedly down to disagreements between the cast and crew. Then, Costner's exit was officially confirmed.

© Danno Nell/Paramount/Kobal/REX/S Kevin Costner in Yellowstone

And, finally, the recent commencement of strike action from the SAG-AFTRA organizations means that production for the second half of season five could be delayed even further.

The final seven episodes of season five were due to begin shooting in August ready for an end of 2023 release. However, the strike action has meant that actors, producers, crew members, and wider film and television industry staff have ceased work.

With all these complicated facets in mind, Yellowstone fans are better off sitting tight and awaiting more official information from show bosses when it comes.

© Photo: Rex Kevin Costner as John Dutton in the show

What does the future hold for Yellowstone?

Although the timeline is up in the air, what is certain is that Yellowstone will not only be back for the remainder of season five, but it will also return in the future.

Prior to the strike action, it was confirmed that the beloved period drama would return in a slightly different format. It's not known which original characters will return for the sequel but they are bringing in a new lead to head up the cast: Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Matthew McConaughey is reportedly taking over as the lead in Yellowstone's sequel series

In a statement confirming the show's finale and the exciting future, Chris McCarthy, President & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said earlier this year: "Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King – and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios and executive producer of Yellowstone, added, "The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."