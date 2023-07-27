Yellowstone star Luke Grimes celebrates exciting news amid show cancelation

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes might be wrapping up his role as Kayce Dutton in the hit drama, but the actor is celebrating some very exciting news – that the release of his new Netflix movie Happiness for Beginners is finally here!

The actor, 39, is starring alongside Ellie Kemper in the sweet movie – but what is it all about? The official synopsis reads: "Helen has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Finding herself newly divorced and a little lost, Helen decides she needs a reset and signs up for the Adventure of a Lifetime!

WATCH: The Netflix movie is out now

"The adventure is a backcountry survival course hiking the Appalachian Trail with a group of oddball strangers. From the beginning, Helen’s plan to be the best hiker is tested and she finds more than just herself in the wilderness."

© Tommaso Boddi Luke Grimes attends the Premiere Party For Paramount Network's Yellowstone

The new movie is based on the popular novel by Katherine Center, and fans are already loving it. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Happiness for Beginners should be on your list for this weekend. It has a simple yet effective plot. Adopted from a novel, the most fascinating part is the letter written by Jack," while another person added: "I love this movie already."

It has been confirmed that Yellowstone will be canceled after season five part two following a reported difficult relationship between the show's creator Taylor Sheridan and its star, Kevin Costner.

Speaking about the show ending, president and CEO of Showtime Chris McCarthy said: "Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."

© NBC Luke Grimes stars opposite Ellie Kemper

Matthew McConaughey is now set to star in a spin-off series, and is just one of ten potential spin-offs being planned. Yellowstone actor Josh Lucas spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the upcoming spin-off, saying that Taylor "has great ideas for how these characters merge together."

MORE: Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan breaks silence on Kevin Costner's exit, hints at John Dutton's death

MORE: Yellowstone bosses confirm very exciting news about future amid Kevin Costner dispute

He continued: "Part of it is the mystery of the mind of that creator and waiting for that to be unleashed in a way, right? So hell, yeah, bring it on!"

Luke plays Kayce in Yellowstone

He continued: "I'm always so fascinated to see what Taylor is doing as he tells the story. The thing that moves me or surprises me most is that every time I think something is too crazy or too fantastical, it turns out it's based on a true story from Taylor's life or from something that is very close to the cowboys that all of this story is about."

Yellowstone spin-offs that have already taken place include Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 1923, and the hit show 1883. Another upcoming spin-off is titled 6666. Taylor has also ventured into other projects, with his new show Special Ops: Lioness starring Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman.